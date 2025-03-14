The Secret To Your Keeping Your Sponges Cleaner, For Longer
Let's talk about sponges. And before you get your apron out, we don't mean delicious sponge cake with fresh berries and mascarpone — we mean your kitchen sponge. You may not give that little scrubber much thought in your day-to-day life, but if you're not keeping it clean, it could be a secret breeding ground for bacteria that you're spreading all over your home. Luckily, Sofia Martinez, CEO of Sparkly Maid Austin, shared a simple trick to keep your sponge fresh: zap it in the microwave.
"Microwaving [a wet sponge] creates a steam that kills as much as 99% of the bacteria," Martinez tells Food Republic. Not only does this help eliminate germs, but it also extends the life of your sponge, so you're not constantly throwing them out. Good news for the planet and your wallet.
Here's how to do it safely. First, make sure your sponge is wet — because a dry one could actually catch fire in the microwave (and we definitely don't want that). Remove any metallic parts to avoid sparks, then microwave it on high for just one minute. According to Martinez, the steam does all the work, penetrating deep into the pores of the sponge. And the science backs it up: Microwaving your sponge for a minute, two to three times a week, significantly reduces bacteria compared to sponges that aren't sanitized, according to a 2020 study published in Microorganisms. So if you're not doing this already, it's time to start!
More tips for ultimate sponge hygiene
While this hack is great for keeping excessive bacteria at bay, Sofia Martinez still recommends "replacing kitchen sponges every [one to two] weeks, especially those that have touched raw meat surfaces." There are some mistakes everyone makes when handling raw meat, so regularly rotating out old sponges is a good practice to keep you and your family safe.
And while Martinez's microwaving trick is a simple and effective one, there are actually several ways to clean your kitchen sponges (the irony!). One alternative is to throw it on the top rack of the dishwasher during a cycle, which will also disinfect most of the bacteria that build up over time. And while we're at it, you're probably not cleaning your dishwasher often enough either.
In addition to these cleaning tips, you should get into the habit of thoroughly rinsing your sponge after each use. Leaving a wet sponge sitting on the counter for too long creates the perfect breeding ground for germs. Another tip: avoid using the same sponge for multiple areas or tasks to reduce the risk of cross-contamination — one sponge for cleaning up after cooking meat, another for washing up after baking cookies. Easy.