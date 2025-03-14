The Secret To Your Keeping Your Sponges Cleaner, For Longer

Let's talk about sponges. And before you get your apron out, we don't mean delicious sponge cake with fresh berries and mascarpone — we mean your kitchen sponge. You may not give that little scrubber much thought in your day-to-day life, but if you're not keeping it clean, it could be a secret breeding ground for bacteria that you're spreading all over your home. Luckily, Sofia Martinez, CEO of Sparkly Maid Austin, shared a simple trick to keep your sponge fresh: zap it in the microwave.

"Microwaving [a wet sponge] creates a steam that kills as much as 99% of the bacteria," Martinez tells Food Republic. Not only does this help eliminate germs, but it also extends the life of your sponge, so you're not constantly throwing them out. Good news for the planet and your wallet.

Here's how to do it safely. First, make sure your sponge is wet — because a dry one could actually catch fire in the microwave (and we definitely don't want that). Remove any metallic parts to avoid sparks, then microwave it on high for just one minute. According to Martinez, the steam does all the work, penetrating deep into the pores of the sponge. And the science backs it up: Microwaving your sponge for a minute, two to three times a week, significantly reduces bacteria compared to sponges that aren't sanitized, according to a 2020 study published in Microorganisms. So if you're not doing this already, it's time to start!