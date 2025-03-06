You're Probably Not Cleaning Your Dishwasher Enough
Modern, high-pressure dishwashers were actually invented in the 1880s, but it wasn't until the middle of the 20th century that they began appearing in everyday kitchens (thus kicking off endless debates about dishwasher loading, including discussions on the right way to position your pans in the dishwasher without blocking the jets). And, if you're like the rest of us, the middle of the 20th century might have been the last time you actually cleaned your dishwasher. According to Bryan Griffin, the founder of Patriot Maids Cleaning Services, with whom Food Republic spoke, we should be cleaning our dishwashers much more frequently, "monthly if used daily, or every three months if used less frequently."
It's true; even though it washes your dishes, your dishwasher needs to be run to clean itself. This enables it to keep doing what it does to the best of its ability. In our interview, Griffin explained how dishwasher users can ensure their machine is effectively cleaned. He said, "For deep cleaning, remove and rinse the filter, then run a high-temp cycle with a cup of white vinegar on the top rack, followed by another cycle with baking soda at the bottom."
Simple enough. If you're not sure where your dishwasher's filter is, slide out the bottom dish rack and look around the bottom of the appliance. The filter is round, and it might look like a little hat on some models (on others, it'll just be round and sticking up slightly). It should lift right out.
Signs your dishwasher needs a good clean
If your dishwasher is operating as usual, you can continue to clean it once a month, according to schedule. But if you've been neglecting it, the appliance will let you know, and it should be cleaned immediately. Bryan Griffin advised that when your dishes go through the cycle but still have food particles stuck to them, or when your glasses come out cloudy (and, by the way, you can use a dishwasher to wash your wine glasses), it's a sign that your dishwasher needs a clean. He also noted that "standing water, or a musty odor" are other strong indicators that you've been putting off cleaning your dishwasher for too long.
If you still refuse to clean your dishwasher things can spiral. Not only can the smell get worse, but the dishwasher itself might start to strain. As Griffin explained, "Neglecting cleaning leads to clogs from food and grease, making your dishwasher work harder." And sometimes, this most convenient of appliances can be pushed a little too hard; if you see standing water even after you've done a routine clean, it might be time to get an engineer in to look at it. The appliance might even need replacing all together.