You're Probably Not Cleaning Your Dishwasher Enough

Modern, high-pressure dishwashers were actually invented in the 1880s, but it wasn't until the middle of the 20th century that they began appearing in everyday kitchens (thus kicking off endless debates about dishwasher loading, including discussions on the right way to position your pans in the dishwasher without blocking the jets). And, if you're like the rest of us, the middle of the 20th century might have been the last time you actually cleaned your dishwasher. According to Bryan Griffin, the founder of Patriot Maids Cleaning Services, with whom Food Republic spoke, we should be cleaning our dishwashers much more frequently, "monthly if used daily, or every three months if used less frequently."

It's true; even though it washes your dishes, your dishwasher needs to be run to clean itself. This enables it to keep doing what it does to the best of its ability. In our interview, Griffin explained how dishwasher users can ensure their machine is effectively cleaned. He said, "For deep cleaning, remove and rinse the filter, then run a high-temp cycle with a cup of white vinegar on the top rack, followed by another cycle with baking soda at the bottom."

Simple enough. If you're not sure where your dishwasher's filter is, slide out the bottom dish rack and look around the bottom of the appliance. The filter is round, and it might look like a little hat on some models (on others, it'll just be round and sticking up slightly). It should lift right out.