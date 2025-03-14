Chick-Fil-A Has One Feature In Its Restaurants That McDonald's Has Been Getting Rid Of

For both kids and parents, going out to eat is a family affair. Even a trip to a fast food joint is an opportunity to make memories. One of the most exciting parts of fast food dining as a child has always been making a pitstop at the playground, full-bellied from burgers and french fries — McDonald's top selling item. Unfortunately, many restaurants have shifted focus away from playgrounds. Luckily for those who love an indoor play place, not all fast food joints have completely given up on this kid-friendly attraction. Namely, Chick-Fil-A continues to stand as one of the few restaurants that still offer playgrounds for its younger patrons — but not at every location.

Chick-Fil-A customers looking to pass down their fast food traditions to the younger generation can see which store has a playground via Chick-Fil-A's official website and app. This is easily done by selecting the playground filter when searching for nearby locations. Those concerned about potential germs in the play place can rest assured that Chick-Fil-A's playgrounds are sanitized nightly and disinfected bi-weekly via steam. Although not every Chick-Fil-A store has a playground, there may be alternatives. Some locations offer an indoor play experience like ball pits as well as kids' menu activities. Both of which are great ways to keep them entertained and engaged.