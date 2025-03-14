Chick-Fil-A Has One Feature In Its Restaurants That McDonald's Has Been Getting Rid Of
For both kids and parents, going out to eat is a family affair. Even a trip to a fast food joint is an opportunity to make memories. One of the most exciting parts of fast food dining as a child has always been making a pitstop at the playground, full-bellied from burgers and french fries — McDonald's top selling item. Unfortunately, many restaurants have shifted focus away from playgrounds. Luckily for those who love an indoor play place, not all fast food joints have completely given up on this kid-friendly attraction. Namely, Chick-Fil-A continues to stand as one of the few restaurants that still offer playgrounds for its younger patrons — but not at every location.
Chick-Fil-A customers looking to pass down their fast food traditions to the younger generation can see which store has a playground via Chick-Fil-A's official website and app. This is easily done by selecting the playground filter when searching for nearby locations. Those concerned about potential germs in the play place can rest assured that Chick-Fil-A's playgrounds are sanitized nightly and disinfected bi-weekly via steam. Although not every Chick-Fil-A store has a playground, there may be alternatives. Some locations offer an indoor play experience like ball pits as well as kids' menu activities. Both of which are great ways to keep them entertained and engaged.
Why fast food playgrounds are disappearing
Perhaps the biggest reason that playgrounds are largely a thing of the past is due to increasing concerns about injury and pathogens. In 1995 and 1999, McDonald's agreed to pay two multi-million dollar settlements (one for $4 million in damages to the government, and another wherein the company would finance $5 million for a safety campaign) related to injuries at various playgrounds. As recently as 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled certain McDonald's playground equipment after receiving 34 reports of related injuries. Turning to pathogens, a 2011 investigation conducted by university professor, Erin Carr-Jordan, uncovered that playgrounds at multiple fast food chains, contained strains of various dangerous pathogens that can cause food-borne illness, and even MRSA (via QSR Magazine).
It's possible that these multiple controversies caused many fast food restaurants to pull back from featuring playgrounds, but another major blow likely came from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, McDonald's and other stores shuttered playgrounds to assist in measures taken to combat the spread of germs during the pandemic. In the end, many restaurants have seemed to shift focus away from reopening these playgrounds, favoring other marketing ventures. Interestingly, nostalgia still does play a large factor in many of these campaigns, such as the revitalization of McDonald's Szechuan Sauce. This isn't to say that fast food playgrounds have entirely disappeared. Aside from Chick-Fil-A, the World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's offers the likes of a full arcade and completely intact PlayPlace for kids to enjoy.