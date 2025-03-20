How To Make Crispy Chicken Tenders In The Air Fryer Without Breading

A plate of chicken tenders can bring you right back to the comforting feelings of childhood meals long gone. While access to these tasty morsels used to be limited to restaurants, lunch halls, and frozen food aisles, the invention of the air fryer made them easily accessible. If you are out of breadcrumbs, Cheez-Its can make a delightful alternative, but what about those who want to cut carbs altogether or are gluten free? There's a way to make tenders so tasty and crispy you won't even miss the breading, according to Marye Audet, recipe developer and founder of Restless Chipotle.

"For crispy, unbreaded chicken tenders, the key is using a dry rub with high-heat-friendly spices," Audet recommends in an exclusive chat with Food Republic. "A mix of paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and a little baking powder creates a light, crisp crust that mimics traditional fried chicken." A little bit of oil is key to this process, creating the conditions for peak crispiness. "Tossing the tenders in a touch of oil before air frying helps the spices adhere and encourages browning. Cooking at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 12 minutes, flipping halfway through, locks in moisture while creating a crisp exterior," Audet says.

You can also experiment with using cornstarch in place of flour and breadcrumbs. A mixture of cornstarch with the aforementioned spice blend will create a beautiful, light, and ultra-crispy exterior while the juices stay locked in on the inside, making for the perfect bite of chicken.