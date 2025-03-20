What Are The Most Affordable Mail Order Steaks?
When you're looking for the best cuts of steak for whatever dish you're making, your local supermarket may not always have what you need. In fact, mail-order steaks are often known for delivering higher-quality meat than what is typically available in most grocery stores. Thanks to the commitment of many online retailers to working with only the best farms and meat distributors in the business, you can order steaks online with confidence, knowing that you'll be getting USDA-graded beef with beautiful marbling and deep, meaty flavor. What could be better than that?
Now, when it comes to online retailers, you get what you pay for — meaning that beef ordered from these high-quality online companies tends to be more expensive than what you'd find at a local supermarket — but for good reason. Because of the higher price tag, you may still be wondering which companies offer the best balance of affordability and quality. To help, we reviewed some of the best online mail-order steak companies and narrowed down the list. So you can rest easy knowing that among these options, there's one that will fit your budget without compromising on quality.
Most Popular: Butcher Box
A well-known online company, Butcher Box works exclusively with farms and distributors that offer pasture-raised, 100% grass-fed steak cuts. Whether you're a beginner looking for a hassle-free steak (we recommend ribeye) or a family wanting a packed box curated by Butcher Box, you have options, like a custom box for $169 per month, which includes 9 to 14 pounds of meat that you can choose from. If you trust Butcher Box to build the boxes for you, there's a beef, pork, and chicken option, a beef and chicken option, and a beef and pork option, all for $146 per month, which will get you approximately 8 to 11 pounds of meat. If you have a pet, you can even sign up for custom meal plans for them!
We also love the free offers Butcher Box provides, such as giving new customers the option to choose two pounds of salmon, two pounds of ground beef, or three pounds of chicken breast to be included in every order for a year — at no extra cost.
Best Subscription Options: Good Chop
One of the most affordable options on this list happens to also offer a steep discount for new customers — and it's none other than Good Chop. It offers over 80 meat and seafood options, all conveniently delivered in vacuum-sealed, frozen packages. Whether you're looking for an affordable cut of meat for beef stew (in case you're wondering, it's chuck) or need premium cuts like USDA prime filet mignon or boneless ribeye steaks, Good Chop has you covered.
They offer different plan options based on your household. For example, you can choose the Medium Plan for $99 per month, which will get you up to 36 portions (or 14 pounds) and is best suited for individuals or couples. The next tier is $219 per month and is perfect for mid-size families, getting you up to 72 portions (or 28 pounds of meat). The Extra-Large Plan costs $309 per month and will get you up to a whopping 108 portions (or 42 pounds of meat). Additionally, we love its $120 discount on your first four boxes — a deal that seems to be available often. While you can't order one-off cuts of meat, all of the plans can be delivered every four, six, or eight weeks.
Most Iconic: Omaha Steaks
One of the most iconic meat delivery services, Omaha Steaks was founded in 1917 and has consistently delivered quality meats, seafood, wine, and desserts to homes across the country. While you can customize your boxes to include various products, it also offers Steak-Only Packages featuring samplers or flights that include cuts like bacon-wrapped filet mignons, butcher's cut top sirloins, and porterhouse steaks. These boxes also come with Omaha Steaks seasoning, an all-purpose blend of garlic, onion, dehydrated bell pepper, and paprika. They may hit your wallet a bit more than some other options listed here — for example, the Great Steaks Sampler is just over $305 and gets you 5 pounds of meat — but the quality is worth it. However, their subscription plans are more on par with some of the other companies, like their customizable Premier Plan, which costs about $150 per month and allows you to pick up to about 6 pounds of meat.
Unlike some other services, you can either sign up for a subscription to save money or place a one-time order. The company frequently offers discounts, such as its 50% off semi-annual sale, which includes four free burgers.
Most Unique: Fossil Farms
A more unique player in the meat delivery space, Fossil Farms carries not only classic cuts of beef like wagyu and Angus, but also rarer game meats, including wild boar, bison, and ostrich. If you're feeling adventurous, it also offers exotic meats like alligator and camel, as well as game birds such as guinea hen and partridge.
While you can order individual cuts by the pound, it also offers package specials that can save you money (although it's important to note these aren't subscriptions). Options include the "Grill Master Assortment Package," which features cuts like elk medallions and Piedmontese beef cowboy ribeye and costs $146 for about 6 pounds of meat, or the "Exotic and Wild Game Starter Kit," which comes with alligator tenderloin, bison strip steak, and two ostrich steaks and costs $99 for about 5 to 6 pounds of exotic meats.
Best Classic Cuts: Chicago Steak Company
If you're searching for classic, high-quality cuts, look no further than Chicago Steak Company. This service offers some of the best beef on the market, including USDA prime wet-aged cuts like top sirloin, as well as prime dry-aged options like dry-aged bone-in ribeye. It also offers packages tailored to personal preferences, such as the "Finer Things Assortment," which includes two dry-aged tomahawk ribeyes and four dry-aged bone-in filet mignons and costs $589.99 for 12 pounds of meat, or the "Chicago Steak Sampler," featuring two Angus beef flat irons and two Angus top sirloins at $249.95 for about 7 pounds of meat. Note that they do not offer subscription packages, so this may not be the best option if you're looking to use it for your monthly groceries.
Customers can take advantage of various deals and discounts, including four free bourbon peppercorn sirloins with an order (when available). First-time customers can also receive a free welcome gift, which includes a $25 reward, eight burgers, free shipping, and a jar of seasoning.