What Types Of Cheese Does Chipotle Use?
Since its humble founding in a renovated ice cream shop in 1993, Chipotle has grown into a fast-casual empire and made a name for itself with Tex-Mex-inspired overstuffed burritos and loaded bowls. Among the various meat options, salsa varieties, and extras like guacamole, Chipotle's cheese somehow still stands out. The brand limits itself to using 53 ingredients, and two of those key elements are Monterey Jack cheese and white cheddar.
When it comes to burritos, tacos, and bowls, Chipotle uses shredded Monterey Jack. This semi-hard cheese has a rich texture and mild flavor, which pairs well with the bolder ingredients like salsa or seasoned proteins. Thanks to its high moisture and fat content, Monterey Jack cheese melts easily both as a topping or the main event in a quesadilla (or the Chipotle secret menu quesarito). It is a staple of Tex-Mex cuisine, having been first produced in California by Mexican Franciscan friars, and soon becoming an American favorite.
With a buttery taste and creamy melted texture, it's a no-brainer to get extra Monterey Jack cheese on your next Chipotle order. It doesn't cost more through the app, although some customers have reported being charged a fee when they request additional cheese while ordering in person.
What kind of cheese is in Chipotle's queso?
While Chipotle lists white cheddar as one of its ingredients, you won't find it as a shredded option among the other toppings. The cheddar is strictly used to create Chipotle's queso dip alongside the fan favorite Monterey Jack cheese. Originally famous for all the wrong reasons (such as a lumpy texture and off-putting taste), three rounds of makeovers and recipe editing resulted in the beloved queso Chipotle serves today. The base of this recipe is the two cheeses paired with milk, plus a variety of peppers and spices, to create the gooey dip that so many customers happily pay an upcharge for.
White cheddar is simply what most Americans know as cheddar, but without the addition of annatto for that classic orange hue. This variety of cheese is famous for its tangy and complex flavor, which can compete with Chipotle's other bold ingredients, like salsa or guacamole, without being overshadowed. The company uses an aged version of white cheddar, which gives the queso an overall sharper taste that is balanced out by the buttery Monterey Jack.
When you're craving queso during your next meal, consider adding it on the side. Chipotle employees hate wrapping wet burritos, and queso is a common culprit for this issue. By getting it on the side, you're less likely to end up with a soggy tortilla that falls apart.
Where does Chipotle source its cheese?
Now that you know what types of cheese Chipotle provides, where exactly does it all come from? According to the fast-casual chain, its Monterey Jack cheese is made in Wisconsin by Meister Cheese, and also in California by Petaluma Creamery. Chipotle doesn't specify where its white cheddar is created or from whom the milk is sourced, but it states that all its cheeses come from pasture-reared cows raised without rBST (bovine growth hormones).
Each of the small to midsize dairy farms behind its Monterey Jack cheese must adhere to Chipotle's "Food with Integrity" standards. The restrictions include no use of artificial hormones to ramp up milk output, and that antibiotics are restricted to only treating sick cows. The herds are also required to have constant access to pastures, fresh water, and clean shelter.
Its smaller scale cheese production is part of Chipotle's continued emphasis on sourcing from family farms. The company offers yearly seed grants to 50 young farmers (under age 40), including dairy farmers who contribute to its cheese production.