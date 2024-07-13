What Types Of Cheese Does Chipotle Use?

Since its humble founding in a renovated ice cream shop in 1993, Chipotle has grown into a fast-casual empire and made a name for itself with Tex-Mex-inspired overstuffed burritos and loaded bowls. Among the various meat options, salsa varieties, and extras like guacamole, Chipotle's cheese somehow still stands out. The brand limits itself to using 53 ingredients, and two of those key elements are Monterey Jack cheese and white cheddar.

When it comes to burritos, tacos, and bowls, Chipotle uses shredded Monterey Jack. This semi-hard cheese has a rich texture and mild flavor, which pairs well with the bolder ingredients like salsa or seasoned proteins. Thanks to its high moisture and fat content, Monterey Jack cheese melts easily both as a topping or the main event in a quesadilla (or the Chipotle secret menu quesarito). It is a staple of Tex-Mex cuisine, having been first produced in California by Mexican Franciscan friars, and soon becoming an American favorite.

With a buttery taste and creamy melted texture, it's a no-brainer to get extra Monterey Jack cheese on your next Chipotle order. It doesn't cost more through the app, although some customers have reported being charged a fee when they request additional cheese while ordering in person.