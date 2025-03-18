The Best Way To Cook A London Broil Steak With A Perfect Sear (No Pan Needed)

Rather than pointing to one specific cut of beef, a London broil (which has nothing to do with London the city) has come to be a blanket term for a tough cut of steak, typically flank or top round, that is marinated, so that it comes out nice and juicy once cooked over screaming hot heat. While you certainly can take it to your pan, Food Republic spoke with chef Richard Sandoval of Richard Sandoval Hospitality, who recommended grilling it. "Grilling is the best method, as it achieves a deep, flavorful crust," he said; there's a reason our recipe for London broil with creamy horseradish sauce calls for this cooking method.

"To maximize the sear," he continued, "preheat the grill to high heat." That'll be between 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, Sandoval went on, "Pat the steak dry and season [it] well with salt and oil, [and] sear three to four minutes per side, then finish over indirect heat."

Because London broil is a tougher cut of beef, it's best that you do not cook it past medium, which is 145 degrees Fahrenheit. You should keep a meat thermometer nearby so that you can quickly gauge its temperature — keep in mind carryover cooking; remove your meat from the heat at around 135 to 140 degrees to get the perfect medium.