Try Dressing Your Beer For An Extra Flavor Boost

If the closest you've come to dressing your beer is wrapping it in a stylish koozie, hold onto your hats because you're about to experience a level of flavor in drinking that will blow you away. That said, it's very likely that you have experienced this phenomenon before without realizing it. So what exactly does it mean to dress a beer and how can it improve your drinking game? Food Republic asked Brandon Pierce, operations manager at the Brickyard Hollow brewery in Maine, and he gave us the goods.

"At a very basic level, dressing a beer is just adding a garnish or some other ingredients, much like you would a cocktail," he explained. This can take many forms, some of which will be more familiar than others. "The most common type of dressed beer is a Mexican-dressed beer. Salt the rim (preferably with lime juice) and add a lime wedge garnish."

Salt can actually be used as a dressing in a variety of ways, according to Pierce. "Another old-school dressing that you might see in dives or working-class bars is shaking salt into your domestic lager of choice." This is a foolproof method to make cheap beer taste better — since salt enhances the positive sensory intake of flavors, adding it to beer to make the flavors pop, just as you would a salad or pasta dish, just makes sense.