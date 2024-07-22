The Foolproof Method To Make Cheap Beer Taste Better

Cheap beer isn't always such a bad thing. It's the first kind of beer that many of us ever sipped on, likely at a stadium with a hot dog in one hand or at tailgates on warm summer evenings. It's a college staple as well — where nights are filled with rounds of beer pong and tight budgets make anything but cheap beer a frivolous luxury.

Though light, refreshing, and dangerously easy to drink, cheap beer doesn't exactly have a good rep in the taste department. It can be bitter, sour, bland, and disappointing. But just like budget wine, the flavor of cheap beer can be improved, too. It doesn't require much: As long as you have some salt, you can make just about any beer taste better.

Besides helping to chill your beer in a flash, salt is also a fantastic flavor enhancer. It can tone down the bitterness of a cheap brew and highlight its sweet, fruity, and citrusy notes instead. Many breweries intentionally add a bit of sodium to their beer during the brewing process (the German Gose beer is particularly famous for this). It brings malted and roasted flavors to the forefront, giving the brew a fuller mouthfeel. All you have to do is add a pinch of salt to the mug or bottle you're drinking beer from, and voila! You'll find its flavor instantly elevated.