What's The Best Way To Cook Delicata Squash And Is The Skin Edible?

If delicata squash hasn't been on your radar recently, it absolutely should be. This winter squash, which was once a rarer find in supermarkets but has become more popular and readily available in recent years, is not only a delight to the eye, but a treat for the taste buds, too. Food Republic spoke with Sabrina Rudin, recipe developer and Spring Cafe Aspen founder, about her preferred method for cooking delicata squash.

"I like to scoop out the seeds and slice them in half moons, leaving the skin on," she said. That's right, the hype is real: Delicata squash skin is totally edible. The delicate and thin nature of it allows for a satisfyingly chewy bite.

To cook the delicata squash, Rudin advised to "toss them with avocado oil, paprika, and garlic powder, which balances out the sweetness of the squash." You'll want to roast the slices at 400 degrees Fahrenheit "for about 25 minutes until golden and caramelized," she said. This prep method could not be any easier to make, or modify. But for a different approach, you could also slice them in half and use them as boats, filled with a mixture of ground meat and cheese — like with this meatball marinara-ish zucchini recipe. Or, you can try slicing them into rings and baking them as onion ring approximations.