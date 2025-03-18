Making A Quick Lentil Hummus? Here's The Variety You Definitely Want To Use
Hummus is one of the quintessential dips, not only in the Middle East, but all over the world. While the store-bought variety can serve anyone just fine, many home cooks like to make it from scratch. Typically, a basic homemade hummus recipe incorporates ingredients like chickpeas, lemon juice, garlic, parsley, and tahini (which enhances lots of sweet and savory recipes). But if you don't have time to make it, or just fancy switching things up, there's a quicker option that involves lentils — an alternative that takes less time to cook than chickpeas. After all, dried chickpeas are great for making hummus, but they're not exactly fast. So what variety of lentils works best? We turned to Jem Mantiri, vegan food recipe expert at The Fruity Jem, to find out.
Mantiri advised us that red lentils are the best option when making lentil hummus. "Red lentils are sold 'split,' meaning that each grain has been hulled and split in halves," she explained. "This is why red lentils cook faster and have a creamier texture." It also helps them "break down easily," creating an ultra-smooth texture without needing as much oil or tahini.
Red lentils enhance the taste of hummus as well as the consistency. They have "a mild, slightly sweet flavor that pairs well with traditional hummus ingredients," said Mantiri. "Brown or green lentils are firmer and more earthy, which can make the hummus grainy and create a distinct earthy flavor that you don't often see in hummus."
How to make red lentil hummus and what to pair it with
There are plenty of reasons to cook with red lentils, and hummus is the perfect example — as expert Jem Mantiri explained, this particular variety makes a great swap for the usual chickpeas. Include spices like cumin, coriander, and sumac to enhance the flavor of the lentils with an elevated, earthy taste. Try adding ginger for warmth, or paprika for smokiness. A little extra roasted garlic — which you can do in the air fryer for speed — will also up the ante.
You could pair the red lentil dip with pita bread, naan, or crunchy vegetable sticks, of course. However, there are other options. Buckwheat bread's dense, chewy texture works great for scooping up the dip, and its own earthy nuttiness complements the red lentils. Seedy crackers like those with flax and pumpkin seeds would also be perfect.
As well as a dip, red lentil hummus works well when spread in a sandwich, or as a topping for savory black bean burgers. It can also be used as part of an aloo gobi wrap alongside cauliflower potato curry, pickled onions, and any complementing veggies you like. Or anyone looking to impress friends would do well with red lentil hummus stuffed peppers. These handhelds are as easy as a dollop of the dip in each pepper half, plus a sprinkle of fresh herbs — and they're sure to be the hit snack of any get-together.