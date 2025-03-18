Upgrade Your Next Aglio E Olio With This Fermented Ingredient

Using black garlic to upgrade your aglio e olio requires just one simple step. "I recommend simply adding a few cloves of black garlic, minced the same way you would mince regular garlic," said Jem Mantiri. "You can just add them the same time you add the regular garlic, so in the beginning." Just let it infuse into the oil the same way you let your regular garlic infuse, she advised, and you will end up "creating a flavor combination that is truly unique and delicious."

While you could try to mash the black garlic into the olive oil using a mortar and pestle, Mantiri doesn't recommend "blending black garlic into the oil since this can be tricky." She continued, saying. "When blending, heat and oxygen can be introduced, impacting the quality of the olive oil, which you definitely want to preserve in this dish."

Because there are so few ingredients in aglio e olio, all of them must shine, and if you oxygenate your olive oil by trying to work black garlic into it, your pasta dish may develop a subpar flavor. For this reason, we suggest that you take Mantiri's advice and add this nifty ingredient alongside the pieces of regular garlic.