Is Water The Key To Better Fried Chicken?

Everyone has their own method for cooking fried chicken, whether it's a recipe handed down from generations before you or something you simply stumbled upon that worked so well it became your go-to (this Can't-F***-It-Up fried chicken is a worthy contender). But have you ever heard of using water in the process — steaming or even boiling the chicken before frying it? Could that make your fried chicken better by locking in moisture? Food Republic spoke with executive chef Clayton Allen, who told us, "[Pre-cooking] chicken by steaming or boiling before breading is certainly a technique that yields tender moist results, but I personally would not."

His reasoning for why he does not recommend using water at any point in the fried chicken-making process? "The extra equipment needed to steam, or the extra steps boiling and chilling takes" are not desirable, according to Allen, especially when another method yields similar results with much less effort. For delicious fried chicken, Allen recommends using a buttermilk brine, which can "achieve the same tender results with almost zero work."