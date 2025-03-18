The Genius Way Butter Can Make Serving Your Next Pie Easier

There's something so picturesque about baking a homemade pie, or even buying a store-bought one, and slicing into it at home with a cozy living space in the background. The smell of a delicious apple pie, or a slightly tart blueberry pie with a flaky crust. Yum. But when it comes to serving your pie, you inevitably end up losing some of the creation when you cut into it and the crust crumbles off, or the filling pours out and a complete mess is made in an instant. There goes your cozy and comfy vision. There is a simple trick, though, to keeping your picturesque scene intact while cutting a deliciously beautiful slice of pie.

Simply spreading some butter on your knife first is such a simple, yet incredibly effective trick. To get the perfect slice of pie, spread a thin layer of butter on your knife before you slice into your dessert and voilà. Since butter is a fat, it acts as both a natural lubricant and a barrier that easily slices into the crunchy crust of your pie without sticking to or breaking the exterior. It creates a slippery surface that helps the knife glide directly into the filling.

You'll find that this trick is especially handy when it comes to pies with a stickier filling, like fruit, custard, or the infamous soggy bottom shoofly pie. It's also helpful for pies that have a flakier crust like a traditional apple pie or a maple-bourbon sweet potato pie. Essentially, it works much like greasing a baking pan before adding the ingredients, keeping the pie from sticking to the knife so you get clean, complete slices when cutting into a perfectly fresh pie.