How To Turn Your Store-Bought Chicken Nuggets Into A Tower Of Flavor
Store-bought chicken nuggets deserve star treatment. Though they're often thought of as a simple afternoon snack or a quick way to feed the kids, it doesn't take much to transform a bag of frozen nuggets into a delicious dinner table centerpiece. One of the best ways to upgrade those chicken chunks sitting at the back of your freezer is to transform them into a saucy, show stopping nugget tower.
Chicken nugget towers are an easy way to take these crunchy frozen bites to the next level –– literally. To make tower, start by baking or air frying your chicken nuggets according to the instructions on the package. While those are cooking, choose one or two toppings to add another layer of flavor to the tower. You can opt for a crunchy accoutrement like carrots or veggies, add bites of mozzarella or pepper jack cheese, double up the meat with cocktail sausages or crispy pepperoni, or sprinkle in flavor bombs like olives or sun-dried tomatoes.
Once the nuggets are ready, grab a bottle of your favorite sauce and coat the chicken while still hot. Choose a sauce that will pair well with the toppings you've selected, like creamy ranch dressing for a veggie-forward pairing or peppery hot sauce for a spicy double-meat tower. After the nuggets are all sauced up, toss in your toppings and pile everything high on a platter. Make sure to have some toothpicks on hand for easy serving, and keep any extra sauce on the side for dipping.
Four flavor combinations for the ultimate nugget tower
If you want to try your hand at making a nugget tower but are unsure what flavors will work well together, consider these four fabulous combinations that will take your golden bites to new heights on any occasion. For a crowd-worthy game day spread, turn your frozen nuggets into fully loaded boneless buffalo wings. All it takes is spicy buffalo sauce and thin strips of carrots and celery. Serve the buffalo nuggets with a side of zesty blue cheese dressing, or garnish the tower directly with a sprinkle of blue cheese crumbles. When it comes time for a potluck, add a Korean fried chicken flair to your nuggets with a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce, utilizing the spicy ingredient that Bobby Flay reaches for when making a glaze. To achieve this tasty marinade, simply whisk a bit of the fermented chili paste together with honey, soy sauce, sesame oil, and rice vinegar. Then, coat your nuggets and stack them up with pickled radishes and cucumbers.
For less spice and more sweetness, coat your mountain of crispy nuggets in your favorite barbecue sauce. Any store-bought barbecue sauce will work its magic here, and you can easily toss seasoned potato wedges into the already-hot air fryer for a tower that comes together in minutes. When you want to get really fancy, dress your nuggets up with a few scoops of truffle aioli and pair them with a luxe combination of confit garlic and Parmesan cheese. It's worth spending a little more on shaved Parmesan (rather than the powdery grated stuff) to create a full bite.