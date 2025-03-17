How To Turn Your Store-Bought Chicken Nuggets Into A Tower Of Flavor

Store-bought chicken nuggets deserve star treatment. Though they're often thought of as a simple afternoon snack or a quick way to feed the kids, it doesn't take much to transform a bag of frozen nuggets into a delicious dinner table centerpiece. One of the best ways to upgrade those chicken chunks sitting at the back of your freezer is to transform them into a saucy, show stopping nugget tower.

Chicken nugget towers are an easy way to take these crunchy frozen bites to the next level –– literally. To make tower, start by baking or air frying your chicken nuggets according to the instructions on the package. While those are cooking, choose one or two toppings to add another layer of flavor to the tower. You can opt for a crunchy accoutrement like carrots or veggies, add bites of mozzarella or pepper jack cheese, double up the meat with cocktail sausages or crispy pepperoni, or sprinkle in flavor bombs like olives or sun-dried tomatoes.

Once the nuggets are ready, grab a bottle of your favorite sauce and coat the chicken while still hot. Choose a sauce that will pair well with the toppings you've selected, like creamy ranch dressing for a veggie-forward pairing or peppery hot sauce for a spicy double-meat tower. After the nuggets are all sauced up, toss in your toppings and pile everything high on a platter. Make sure to have some toothpicks on hand for easy serving, and keep any extra sauce on the side for dipping.