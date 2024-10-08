What's The Best Way To Store Black Garlic And How Long Does It Last?

Black garlic adds a decadent sweet and savory flavor to your cooking — but what is it? It's aged garlic, not to be confused with pickled garlic. To make it, whole raw cloves are heated to between 160 and 175 degrees Fahrenheit with controlled humidity for one to three months. This facilitates the Maillard reaction, a caramelization process that turns the garlic into a soft, spreadable umami bomb. During this time, the sharp garlic bite goes away and is replaced with notes of molasses, miso, and licorice. Black garlic has a unique flavor all its own that every food lover must try. But if you want to skip the hassle and get right to the good stuff, you can buy it at your local grocery store or even on Amazon.

The best way to store black garlic is in its own paper casing, left at room temperature for up to a month. This technique allows black garlic's natural paper wrapper to provide the proper air circulation and keep out mold. Be sure to find a dark, cellar-like spot to protect it from heat, humidity, and sunshine.

If you want your black garlic ready to eat, peel the bulbs, toss them into an airtight container, and store them in your fridge for up to a month. And to keep black garlic delicious for up to a year, peel the cloves and freeze them in an air-tight container.