The State That's Home To The World's Largest Arby's Location

Move over, world's biggest McDonald's — you've got some competition from a rival franchise. Arby's, famous for its curly fries and roast beef sandwiches, has a restaurant in Virginia that claims the title of the world's largest. This location measures an impressive 7,126 square feet and offers special menu items unavailable at any other Arby's.

Located in the relatively small city of Colonial Heights, Virginia, the jumbo dining spot looks nothing like your typical Arby's. The interior aesthetic, said to be patterned after Disney's Wilderness Lodge hotel in Florida, features a life-sized bear statue, a buffalo head sculpture mounted on the wall, a totem pole, a fireplace, quotes from famous historical figures displayed on the walls, and rustic light fixtures that evoke a cozy cabin vibe. None of the streamlined red-and-white design of contemporary Arby's franchises is to be found here. The exterior sign heralding the restaurant is also of old-fashioned design, featuring the iconic Arby's hat in a style that visibly belongs to a much older generation — even older than would fit with the 1996 opening date of this particular location.

Colonial Heights, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia — one of the most underrated U.S. food cities that everyone should visit at least once — draws its share of food enthusiasts. Tour buses and visitors often make a detour to the municipality specifically to experience the giant Arby's.