The State That's Home To The World's Largest Arby's Location
Move over, world's biggest McDonald's — you've got some competition from a rival franchise. Arby's, famous for its curly fries and roast beef sandwiches, has a restaurant in Virginia that claims the title of the world's largest. This location measures an impressive 7,126 square feet and offers special menu items unavailable at any other Arby's.
Located in the relatively small city of Colonial Heights, Virginia, the jumbo dining spot looks nothing like your typical Arby's. The interior aesthetic, said to be patterned after Disney's Wilderness Lodge hotel in Florida, features a life-sized bear statue, a buffalo head sculpture mounted on the wall, a totem pole, a fireplace, quotes from famous historical figures displayed on the walls, and rustic light fixtures that evoke a cozy cabin vibe. None of the streamlined red-and-white design of contemporary Arby's franchises is to be found here. The exterior sign heralding the restaurant is also of old-fashioned design, featuring the iconic Arby's hat in a style that visibly belongs to a much older generation — even older than would fit with the 1996 opening date of this particular location.
Colonial Heights, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia — one of the most underrated U.S. food cities that everyone should visit at least once — draws its share of food enthusiasts. Tour buses and visitors often make a detour to the municipality specifically to experience the giant Arby's.
The world's biggest Arby's has a special menu
When it comes to edible goodies, the world's largest Arby's serves up the usual fare that any chain in the franchise would have: think slow-roasted beef sandwiches, burgers, and other familiar menu items. Beyond these standard offerings, however, the Colonial Heights location branches out far and wide from its sister locations.
Full-fledged rotisserie chicken dinners are on offer, complete with sides like macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, corn, baked sweet potatoes, and even lima beans. Tex-Mex food also makes the cut, with items ranging from quesadillas, burritos, and tacos to chips and salsa, guacamole, and rice and beans. Specialty salads and Brunswick stew are also on the menu, along with a host of exclusive cookies, shakes, and other frozen treats. One item the restaurant is particularly known for is its zucchini muffins — a dessert definitely not found among the traditional Arby's lineup.
To get any of the nonstandard menu items, you have to visit the restaurant personally — they can't be ordered online. In fact, if you place a digital takeout or delivery order from the Colonial Heights location, you'll only see the standard menu options available at any other Arby's. So, an in-person visit is in order if you want to experience all the things this ginormous Arby's has to offer. There's seating for 166 diners inside the restaurant and 40 more seats outdoors, so finding a table shouldn't be a problem!