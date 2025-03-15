Are There Dairy-Free Substitutes For Buttermilk?

Buttermilk, with its natural tang and thicker-than-regular-milk texture, is actually something of a nutritional powerhouse that can and should be drunk straight. However, not everyone can imbibe it, as it is, indeed, a dairy product. So if a recipe calls for it, are there any substitutes? Food Republic spoke with celebrity chef Art Smith, who had some guidance on the subject. "For those who are dairy-free or keeping kosher, plant-based milks like almond, oat, or soy work well when mixed with an acid like lemon juice, vinegar, or pickle juice," he said.

Buttermilk is often used in baking because the lactic acid in it reacts with baking soda, creating lift and fluff. That's why you need to add an acid to your dairy-free milk for it to work the same way in cakes, sweet breads, or buttermilk biscuits. In the case of fried chicken, where buttermilk is used as part of a brine, that same acid works to break down the proteins in the chicken, resulting in more tender meat.

But you can actually leave out the buttermilk altogether, according to Smith. "We also brine our chicken in a saltwater solution with herbs — one part kosher salt to three parts water, plus peppercorns and bay leaves — before draining and dredging," he said. "Over 20 years of frying chicken, we've actually started using less buttermilk and more water because it doesn't burn as easily in the fryer."