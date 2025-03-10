The Colorful Candy Bark That's Perfect For Your Holi Celebrations

The Hindu holiday Holi is a time to celebrate the rebirth that comes with Spring. Also known as the Festival of Colors, Holi is a time for fun and celebration — which of course means time for delicious food. While there are religious parts of the holiday, one of the most familiar aspects of the celebration is throwing colored powder in the air that brightens the surrounding community. So why not make a festive snack to match?

A colorful yogurt bark is the perfect bright addition to your Holi celebration, and it is super easy to whip together. Start with a fat-free yogurt of your choosing and spread it evenly across a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

To add color to the snack that emulates the powders from Holi, drop food coloring around the sheet and swirl it together with the yogurt to make a sort of tie-dye pattern before popping the whole thing in the freezer. The bark should harden without spoiling the yogurt and form a cookie-like treat that's packed with protein.

To top it all off, grab some of your favorite small fruits like blueberries or pomegranate seeds, find some spring-themed sprinkles or candied fennel seeds, or even use edible dried flowers to give your yogurt bark extra flavor and flare. What you've created is practically a snack-sized ice cream bar that is perfect when you're sipping your Holi thandai, all in the name of celebrating the Festival of Colors.