5 Tips For Making An Egg Yolk-Only Omelet
In a trend that began last year and is still ongoing, eggs are scarce and prices are sky high when you do finally track down a carton. So it might seem the height of luxury to make an egg yolk-only omelet, but if the heart wants the richer, more decadent flavor of just yolks surrounding its fillings, then that's what the heart wants. Food Republic spoke with Rena Awada, owner and head chef at Healthy Fitness Meals, LLC, and she had some tips and tricks for making your million-dollar meal (like, literally) a winner.
You might be wondering why someone would want their omelet made with only egg yolks (and if you have issues separating yolks and whites, there's a handy kitchen tool for that). After all, this part of the egg contains a fair amount of dietary cholesterol. Aside from the flavor reasons listed above, the yolks are actually awash in nutrients, like calcium, iron, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. But besides that, there is also the texture, which is closer to custard, more dense than a whole-egg omelet. If it feels rich, that's because it is, but you deserve it — so let's get into it.
Don't put all your eggs into one pan
You might think, because you're only using the yolks, that you need to use more — six, seven, or even eight. Or you'll raid your egg carton, only to discover you have two. Neither is ideal. "Use about three to four egg yolks for a single omelet," said Awada. "This gives you the right amount of richness and structure without being too heavy."
She continued, saying three to four hits the right balance; "just enough to hold the omelet together, while still being light and airy." If you don't want quite the intense yolk taste, you can also thin them out with a bit of water.
Whisk for fluff
"Whisk the yolks well before cooking," advised Awada. "When you whisk the yolks thoroughly, you're helping to incorporate air, which makes the omelet fluffier and lighter." Awada cautions that you shouldn't go overboard, whipping the yolks into a frenzy.
"Just a gentle whisk until the yolks are smooth and slightly frothy," she said. "[It] gives you that soft, silky feel without any dense or rubbery spots," and is sure to take your omelet to the next level. Beating the eggs is not recommended, and can make the texture too thick and heavy.
The reason for the season
If your past omelets have come out not as flavorful as you expected, especially if you seasoned them while they were cooking in the pan, therein lies your mistake. "Season your egg yolks before you put them in the pan. I suggest doing it before cooking, rather than after, so the seasoning really gets into the eggs," advised Awada.
And while Awada said you can keep it simple with salt and pepper, she also recommends zhuzhing it up a bit with "herbs like chives, a dash of paprika, or even a little garlic powder," but you could also try umami-rich mushroom powder or fresh dill.
Keep it on the low
Some people try to cook their omelets on high heat and then wonder why they come out overcooked or burnt. But it's totally avoidable, and you should go to great lengths to prevent it from happening to your egg yolk omelet (because that thing is an investment at this point).
"Cook it on low heat," advised Awada. "This is the key to getting that soft, custardy texture without overcooking the yolks." She did say, though, that if you're in a hurry, you can up the heat just a bit, but you don't want to go much over medium-low.
Mix-ins and extra fixins
Finally, Awada is Team Fun Textures: "Add some crunch or gooey mix-ins to your omelet. I'm personally a fan of adding extra texture and flavor to my omelets — like a bit of crispy bacon, sautéed onions, or even some melty cheese."
There are so many different cheeses that work well in omelets, like shredded Gruyère or Gouda, and if you don't want bacon, add in browned breakfast sausage or even luxe seafood like crab or lobster meat. "Just be sure to add your mix-ins when the omelet is almost done cooking," Awada mentioned, "so they have time to warm up without overcooking and becoming too dry or burnt."