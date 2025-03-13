5 Tips For Making An Egg Yolk-Only Omelet

In a trend that began last year and is still ongoing, eggs are scarce and prices are sky high when you do finally track down a carton. So it might seem the height of luxury to make an egg yolk-only omelet, but if the heart wants the richer, more decadent flavor of just yolks surrounding its fillings, then that's what the heart wants. Food Republic spoke with Rena Awada, owner and head chef at Healthy Fitness Meals, LLC, and she had some tips and tricks for making your million-dollar meal (like, literally) a winner.

You might be wondering why someone would want their omelet made with only egg yolks (and if you have issues separating yolks and whites, there's a handy kitchen tool for that). After all, this part of the egg contains a fair amount of dietary cholesterol. Aside from the flavor reasons listed above, the yolks are actually awash in nutrients, like calcium, iron, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. But besides that, there is also the texture, which is closer to custard, more dense than a whole-egg omelet. If it feels rich, that's because it is, but you deserve it — so let's get into it.