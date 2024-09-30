The Best Type Of Champagne To Use For Bellinis
Bellinis provide the perfect pairing for a boozy brunch. Bubbly Champagne gets a splash of refreshing peach puree, creating an effervescent delight. So, what's the best type of Champagne to use for Bellinis? Co-owner and Director of Food and Beverage at Disco Pancake, Ronnie Ruffalo, told Food Republic he suggests Veuve Clicquot.
"Veuve Clicquot is a great option for bellinis and other fruit-based cocktails due to its high quality and balanced flavor, which complements the sweetness of fruit purees like peach or berry," said Ruffalo.
Veuve's signature Brut Yellow Label consists of the wine varietals pinot noir, meunier, and chardonnay. It creates a beautiful blend of pear, apple, and peach notes with a hint of grapefruit citrus. This premium Champagne comes exclusively from the Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin cellars on the outskirts of Reims, France.
A few added touches can do wonders to elevate your breakfast and complement your bellini. Garnish the bellini with a citrus peel twist to bring out the bitter citrus notes of the Veuve. Serve sweet bread, like a classic croissant or brioche, to enhance the buttery, toasty aromas of the Champagne. Pancakes made with berries or stone fruit, like peaches, would also make a good pairing. Fancy a cheese omelet? Use soft, creamy cheeses like brie or Camembert to balance the Champagne's acidity.
Champagne alternatives for a budget-friendly bellini
Champagne can cost a pretty penny, and may not make the cut for brunch-lovers on a budget. Sparkling wines brands under $30 offer a tasty alternative without breaking the bank.
Cava nearly matches the quality of Champagne, and pairs nicely with peach puree in a Bellini. It even uses the same production method as Champagne, though the grapes come Catalonia in Spain. Cordon Negro Brut has a fruity, clean finish reminiscent of Champagne, but at a fraction of the cost.
Made in the Conegliano Valdobbiadene region of Italy, Prosecco sparkling wine mirrors Champagne in its flavor profile. Dry with notes of peach and citrus, Mionetto Prosecco Brut complements the peach puree in a bellini without adding more sweetness.
The climate and geology of Oregon's Willamette Valley make it an ideal location to grow pinot noirs and chardonnays (two of the varietals in Veuve Clicquot). Willamette Valley producer Sokol Blosser's Bluebird Cuvée retails for less than Champagne without compromising quality. It blends pinot noir, chardonnay, riesling, müller-thurgau, and muscat. Hints of peach blossom and grapefruit make the cuvée a great choice as a budget-friendly alternative for a bellini.