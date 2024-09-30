Bellinis provide the perfect pairing for a boozy brunch. Bubbly Champagne gets a splash of refreshing peach puree, creating an effervescent delight. So, what's the best type of Champagne to use for Bellinis? Co-owner and Director of Food and Beverage at Disco Pancake, Ronnie Ruffalo, told Food Republic he suggests Veuve Clicquot.

"Veuve Clicquot is a great option for bellinis and other fruit-based cocktails due to its high quality and balanced flavor, which complements the sweetness of fruit purees like peach or berry," said Ruffalo.

Veuve's signature Brut Yellow Label consists of the wine varietals pinot noir, meunier, and chardonnay. It creates a beautiful blend of pear, apple, and peach notes with a hint of grapefruit citrus. This premium Champagne comes exclusively from the Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin cellars on the outskirts of Reims, France.

A few added touches can do wonders to elevate your breakfast and complement your bellini. Garnish the bellini with a citrus peel twist to bring out the bitter citrus notes of the Veuve. Serve sweet bread, like a classic croissant or brioche, to enhance the buttery, toasty aromas of the Champagne. Pancakes made with berries or stone fruit, like peaches, would also make a good pairing. Fancy a cheese omelet? Use soft, creamy cheeses like brie or Camembert to balance the Champagne's acidity.