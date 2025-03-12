How To Reheat Fried Fish And Revive Its Crispy Coating

Whether making homemade fish and chips or frying up some fillets to make perfectly crispy fish sandwiches, there's nothing quite like fried fish that's deliciously crunchy on the outside and tender and flaky on the inside. Fried fish is so tasty that you might end up making extra, only to be stuck with the conundrum of how to handle your leftovers. Leftover fried fish makes a great addition to your favorite fish taco recipe, but it can easily become soggy or rubbery when reheated.

To master warming leftover fried fish, Food Republic asked Chef Johnnie Gale, the Corporate Chef at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood, for tips. Gale says, "The best way to reheat fried catfish is to use an oven or air fryer, as these methods use dry heat, which helps maintain the crispy texture without making it soggy."

If you're reheating another kind of fried fish — for example, cod, halibut, or haddock — you can also use a conventional oven or air fryer. Depending on which method you choose, the cooking instructions will vary slightly.