What's The Absolute Best Temperature For Frying Fish?

Like frying anything, frying fish is all about temperature. You want it hot enough that the breading won't get soggy, but not so hot that the exterior burns before the interior finishes cooking. To find the best temperature for frying fish, we spoke with Chef Johnnie Gale at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood.

"The ideal temperature for frying catfish is 350 [degrees Fahrenheit]," says Gale. "This ensures a crispy crust without burning the outside while cooking the fish through properly." The vast majority of deep-frying techniques call for frying meat between 325 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit, so 350 degrees is a safe bet that sits right in the middle. It's hot enough to steam excess juices out of the batter and meat alike without being so hot that the edges dry out prematurely and burn.

There is no significant difference between fish species when it comes to frying. Instead, it's all about the thickness of each piece. Much like why it's safest to cook white and dark meat separately, you'll want to cook pieces of a similar size together. This removes the need to track the doneness of individual pieces, so once one is finished, you'll know the rest are good to go. But when it comes to frying fish, knowing the right temperature is only one of the best practices for handling the oil itself.