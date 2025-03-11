What's The Absolute Best Temperature For Frying Fish?
Like frying anything, frying fish is all about temperature. You want it hot enough that the breading won't get soggy, but not so hot that the exterior burns before the interior finishes cooking. To find the best temperature for frying fish, we spoke with Chef Johnnie Gale at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood.
"The ideal temperature for frying catfish is 350 [degrees Fahrenheit]," says Gale. "This ensures a crispy crust without burning the outside while cooking the fish through properly." The vast majority of deep-frying techniques call for frying meat between 325 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit, so 350 degrees is a safe bet that sits right in the middle. It's hot enough to steam excess juices out of the batter and meat alike without being so hot that the edges dry out prematurely and burn.
There is no significant difference between fish species when it comes to frying. Instead, it's all about the thickness of each piece. Much like why it's safest to cook white and dark meat separately, you'll want to cook pieces of a similar size together. This removes the need to track the doneness of individual pieces, so once one is finished, you'll know the rest are good to go. But when it comes to frying fish, knowing the right temperature is only one of the best practices for handling the oil itself.
Best oil practices for frying fish
Keep in mind that frying is technically a dry-heat cooking method. The hearty, satisfying flavor of fried food comes from moisture in the meat turning to steam, escaping the breading, and bubbling to the surface — only to be replaced by oil. Whatever oil you use will impart its flavor directly into the breading, so anytime you deep-fry something, it all starts with selecting the right first ingredient.
"For frying catfish, the best cooking oil is generally considered to be canola oil due to its high smoke point, neutral flavor, and affordability," says Johnnie Gale. "Peanut oil is my favorite, although it can be more expensive." Unlike other oils with high smoke points, peanut oil has plenty of flavor to impart. However, soybean, canola, or safflower oil are all great vegetable oil swaps for deep-frying. While extra virgin olive oil may have great flavor, it tends to burn at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and can be quite expensive, so set it aside when making fried fish.
One of the more difficult aspects of cooking fried fish is that you can't let it come to room temperature. Once you drop it in the oil, it significantly lowers the pot's temperature. To compensate for this sudden drop, try heating the oil to 375 degrees Fahrenheit before frying your first batch. If you don't have an oil-safe thermometer, use the wooden spoon hack to determine if the oil is ready.