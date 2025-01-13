Why It's Safest To Cook White And Dark Meat Chicken Separately

When it comes to chicken, timing is everything. Overcooked chicken lacks flavor and texture, and undercooked chicken poses a health risk. That's why it's safest to cook white and dark meat separately. Regardless of what kind of meat you prefer, always cook chicken to a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

The real difference between white and dark meat is the relative size and fat content. Whether you're deep-frying or baking, you have to account for these factors to achieve the perfect, golden-brown exterior and juicy inside. Breasts are larger and leaner, so they require more exposure to heat to kill off harmful bacteria. Thighs, drumsticks, and legs, on the other hand, are smaller and contain more fat, so they cook much faster. Wings are considered white meat despite having more fat, but their small size means that they cook more similarly to dark meat. Accounting for how fast a specific cut cooks is the best way to ensure that it's both tasty and safe, a winning combination for any chicken dinner.

For dishes where you can't separate meats, such as stir fries, it's best to use only one kind. Even if dark and white meat are sliced to the same size, there's still some risk of not cooking them evenly, and the differences in taste and texture can be jarring. Luckily, it's easy to separate meats for most other forms of cooking.