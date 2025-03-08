Why You Need To Stay Away From Vanilla Extract When Mixing Cocktails
While the idea of imparting lush, sweet vanilla flavor into your drinks sounds delicious, using vanilla extract isn't the route to get there. To find the best way to give your drinks a boost of vanilla flavor, Food Republic reached out to Kat Gallardo, master bartender at Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Kitchen. Gallardo informed us, "Extracts aren't commonly used behind the bar for a variety of reasons."
She explained, "I can see the appeal of using flavored extracts, but I've never chosen to work with this particular ingredient." The reason for avoiding it most often is because it's strong, and even a single drop can go a very long way and create a flavor imbalance in the drink. Instead of using vanilla extract directly in a drink, she recommended a few other ways to incorporate an earthy vanilla taste. For example, she said, "Many bartenders prefer to infuse whole vanilla beans, nuts, or spices directly into spirits or syrups for a more natural and well-rounded flavor."
Creating a flavor-infused spirit or syrup is the best way to get an unmistakable, clean taste that doesn't overwhelm the drink or complicate the mixing process. For a vanilla-flavored riff, simply split a vanilla bean before placing it into the liquor of choice (vodka is a common pick). Give the mixture a little shake before letting it sit to diffuse in a cool, dark place — a pantry or cupboard is perfect. This takes up to two weeks for the ultimate flavor. You can also drop vanilla straight into a bottle of whiskey for a smoky infusion, or try fat-washing your vodka with vanilla for a decadent mouthfeel.
How to incorporate vanilla flavor into drinks
If creating a vanilla-flavored vodka, whiskey, or other liquor isn't your thing, you have more options for delivering that punch of flavor. Kat Gallardo further explained, "To add vanilla, I would go with a whole vanilla bean, either making a syrup or whipping up your own vanilla bitters."
Per her suggestion to create a syrup, you need to start with a basic simple syrup and add a split vanilla bean. A viscuous, sweet, vanilla-speckled syrup is perfect for a ton of cocktail creations, from an alluring espresso martini that retains a slight marshmallow-like creaminess to a hot new twist on the Cuba Libre where the vanilla simple syrup pairs perfectly with the spiced flavors in the rum, zesty citrus in the lime, and sweet fizzy soda.
Arguably, the most challenging of the suggestions is making your own vanilla bitters because this requires a high proof booze, various herbs and spices (like cinnamon sticks, star anise, barely, or genitan to name a few), and the illustrious vanilla bean. Simply follow a homemade digestive bitters recipe, and customize it to your heart's content — for example, swap vinegar for vodka and use a vanilla pod instead of citrus.
After letting your variable combination of spices and alcohol for a few weeks, you'll strain and mix with something like honey or molasses for sweetness, and voila — you've got homemade bitters to impart some vanilla and spice flavor into your favorite drinks.