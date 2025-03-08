Why You Need To Stay Away From Vanilla Extract When Mixing Cocktails

While the idea of imparting lush, sweet vanilla flavor into your drinks sounds delicious, using vanilla extract isn't the route to get there. To find the best way to give your drinks a boost of vanilla flavor, Food Republic reached out to Kat Gallardo, master bartender at Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Kitchen. Gallardo informed us, "Extracts aren't commonly used behind the bar for a variety of reasons."

She explained, "I can see the appeal of using flavored extracts, but I've never chosen to work with this particular ingredient." The reason for avoiding it most often is because it's strong, and even a single drop can go a very long way and create a flavor imbalance in the drink. Instead of using vanilla extract directly in a drink, she recommended a few other ways to incorporate an earthy vanilla taste. For example, she said, "Many bartenders prefer to infuse whole vanilla beans, nuts, or spices directly into spirits or syrups for a more natural and well-rounded flavor."

Creating a flavor-infused spirit or syrup is the best way to get an unmistakable, clean taste that doesn't overwhelm the drink or complicate the mixing process. For a vanilla-flavored riff, simply split a vanilla bean before placing it into the liquor of choice (vodka is a common pick). Give the mixture a little shake before letting it sit to diffuse in a cool, dark place — a pantry or cupboard is perfect. This takes up to two weeks for the ultimate flavor. You can also drop vanilla straight into a bottle of whiskey for a smoky infusion, or try fat-washing your vodka with vanilla for a decadent mouthfeel.