6 Alternatives To Panko You Can Use On Fried Chicken

Imagine this scenario: You're in the middle of preparing crispy fried chicken for dinner. You reach for the canister of panko crumbs only to find it empty. Do you turn off the skillet and run to the store? It's a situation that has happened to many cooks. When you planned the meal, you were certain you had all of the necessary ingredients. Sure you could forego the crumbs and simply dredge the chicken in flour. If you use the right flour for coating, you could end up with crispy chicken your family will love. But what if all you have is good old all-purpose flour?

Maybe you were planning chicken katsu for dinner. If that's the case, you really need those wonderful fine panko bread crumbs. But don't make the mistake of reaching for regular breadcrumbs. Thanks to the fact that they're made from different types of bread, breadcrumbs and panko aren't actually interchangeable.

So, what do you do? Search the drawer for a takeout menu? Not so fast. If you have one of these pantry items in the cabinet, you can save dinner, money, and time.