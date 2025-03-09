6 Alternatives To Panko You Can Use On Fried Chicken
Imagine this scenario: You're in the middle of preparing crispy fried chicken for dinner. You reach for the canister of panko crumbs only to find it empty. Do you turn off the skillet and run to the store? It's a situation that has happened to many cooks. When you planned the meal, you were certain you had all of the necessary ingredients. Sure you could forego the crumbs and simply dredge the chicken in flour. If you use the right flour for coating, you could end up with crispy chicken your family will love. But what if all you have is good old all-purpose flour?
Maybe you were planning chicken katsu for dinner. If that's the case, you really need those wonderful fine panko bread crumbs. But don't make the mistake of reaching for regular breadcrumbs. Thanks to the fact that they're made from different types of bread, breadcrumbs and panko aren't actually interchangeable.
So, what do you do? Search the drawer for a takeout menu? Not so fast. If you have one of these pantry items in the cabinet, you can save dinner, money, and time.
Try cornflakes
Thanks to their subtle flavor and crunch, cornflakes can act as a coating alternative that provides a similar crunch to panko. If you choose a plain cereal, those who are gluten intolerant will thank you. Just place the cereal in a plastic bag, close, and crush the flakes with a pan or a rolling pin. Don't use a food processor. The crumbs should be similar in size to panko crumbs. Also, be sure to season both your chicken and the cornflakes.
Potato chips give a salty crunch
Not only will crushed up potato chips add a salty crunch to your chicken — with the variety of flavors, like barbecue, salt and vinegar, and sour cream and onion, on the market, you can add an unexpected delicious twist to your family favorite. Take the flavor up a notch and use Flaming Hot Cheetos, Doritos, or even a bag of Fritos. Pulverize the snack food in a food processor and use in place of breadcrumbs.
Add an unexpected sweet taste with graham crackers
Why use plain saltine crackers when you can add a little sweet to your savory? Graham crackers might be your secret weapon. You can opt for the classic graham cracker or even honey-flavored grahams and take your fried chicken up a notch. If you're making chicken and waffles, why not opt for a variety that includes cinnamon? Whichever option you choose, be sure to add some savory seasonings, like some smoked paprika and garlic powder, for example, to balance the flavors.
Think outside of the box with coconut flakes
Dried coconut flakes could be a crunchy option that brings a bit of the tropics to your meal. Coconut shrimp is a common and well-loved dish, so why not apply the same logic to chicken? Using dried coconut allows you to either fry the chicken or bake it and still get that desired crispy texture. Simply mix the coconut flakes with flour and use that as your dry breading. Just be sure to season it well to enhance the flavor.
Ice cream cones aren't just for dessert
Ever buy a box of waffle cones and discover a wealth of crumbs lingering at the bottom? Well, don't toss them out. Crush them in a bag with a rolling pin or put them in a food processor. You want the size of your crumbs to be smaller than panko but larger than dried breadcrumbs. Ice cream cones might be the missing ingredient that helps to round out your favorite fried chicken dishes. Think chicken and waffles, dipped in sauces, or added to salad.
Put that stuffing mix to good use
Stuffing mix is one of those pantry staples that doesn't get much time to shine outside of Thanksgiving. If you happen to have a bag stashed in the cabinet, put it to good use. All you need are the bread cubes. Zip them in the food process until the crumbs are the right texture. Depending upon the flavor profile you're after, you might even be able to add the stuffing's blend of herbs and spices to give your chicken some extra savoriness.