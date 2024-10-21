Graham Crackers Are Your Secret Weapon For Sweet And Savory Fried Chicken

There are tons of tips and tricks out there to make perfect and unique fried chicken. For example, you can use vodka to make extra crispy fried chicken, throw in Andrew Zimmern's secret ingredient for zest, or introduce some brine to ensure your chicken is juicy. But if you want to elevate the crunch and flavor of your chicken's breading, you may want to look in your pantry for a box of graham crackers.

While typically used to make everybody's fireside favorite, smashing up graham crackers can add a sweet and savory twist to breading, similar to how some fried chicken recipes use crushed cornflakes. The cracker crumbs add a beautiful, tender texture to the coating while the sweetness evokes the feeling of enjoying chicken dosed in honey. All you have to do is coat your chicken pieces just as you would if you were using traditional breadcrumbs, then cook per your respective recipe. Graham cracker fried chicken can be a delicious dinner, or you can serve them alongside waffles for an elevated breakfast dish.