Graham Crackers Are Your Secret Weapon For Sweet And Savory Fried Chicken
There are tons of tips and tricks out there to make perfect and unique fried chicken. For example, you can use vodka to make extra crispy fried chicken, throw in Andrew Zimmern's secret ingredient for zest, or introduce some brine to ensure your chicken is juicy. But if you want to elevate the crunch and flavor of your chicken's breading, you may want to look in your pantry for a box of graham crackers.
While typically used to make everybody's fireside favorite, smashing up graham crackers can add a sweet and savory twist to breading, similar to how some fried chicken recipes use crushed cornflakes. The cracker crumbs add a beautiful, tender texture to the coating while the sweetness evokes the feeling of enjoying chicken dosed in honey. All you have to do is coat your chicken pieces just as you would if you were using traditional breadcrumbs, then cook per your respective recipe. Graham cracker fried chicken can be a delicious dinner, or you can serve them alongside waffles for an elevated breakfast dish.
How to use graham crackers for fried chicken
While classic graham crackers are a perfect choice for breading, you can also choose from the various flavors available to bring an even more unique twist to your chicken. For example, using cinnamon crackers would work for chicken and waffles, while the honey version could bring additional sweetness when paired with a spicy drizzle like hot sauce or chipotle mayo. Keep in mind that because these crackers are inherently sweet, you may want to add spices to the coating mixture to cut through that sugar. For instance, including smoked paprika and chili powder can add a depth of flavor that will take your chicken to the next level and balance everything out.
Because these cracker crumbs make a tender coating, pairing them with a bit of texture, like panko breadcrumbs, can help bring the crunch you may be looking for. If you want to do this, you can use a 1:1 ratio of crumbs to panko to get a mixture that's both sweet and crackly.