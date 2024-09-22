What To Do If Your Steak Isn't Cooked Right At A Restaurant

A perfectly cooked steak is a hotly contested topic amongst foodies and chefs — some people swear that steak should only be eaten rare, while others prefer the brown to pink ratio that a medium steak offers. No matter how you order your beef, every so often, you might receive a steak that is slightly less or more cooked than you had hoped it would be. For some customers, sending food back to be modified is a big source of anxiety, but contrary to popular belief, it is okay to point out that a steak isn't cooked to your specifications — you just need to know the proper way to clarify your needs without offending anyone.

In order to properly navigate this potentially awkward encounter, Food Republic sought the advice of Jonathan Bautista, the executive chef at Ember & Rye Steakhouse located in the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California. What is important is that you are kind about your request when talking with the staff, and patient while the kitchen makes adjustments to your meal. Bautista advised, "Politely describe how you would like it, using color and temperature to help them correct it." Simply pointing out that "This isn't what I wanted" or repeating your original request with no further clarification is less helpful for your servers, who have to communicate with kitchen staff about what exactly you mean by "rare" or "medium well."