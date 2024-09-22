What To Do If Your Steak Isn't Cooked Right At A Restaurant
A perfectly cooked steak is a hotly contested topic amongst foodies and chefs — some people swear that steak should only be eaten rare, while others prefer the brown to pink ratio that a medium steak offers. No matter how you order your beef, every so often, you might receive a steak that is slightly less or more cooked than you had hoped it would be. For some customers, sending food back to be modified is a big source of anxiety, but contrary to popular belief, it is okay to point out that a steak isn't cooked to your specifications — you just need to know the proper way to clarify your needs without offending anyone.
In order to properly navigate this potentially awkward encounter, Food Republic sought the advice of Jonathan Bautista, the executive chef at Ember & Rye Steakhouse located in the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California. What is important is that you are kind about your request when talking with the staff, and patient while the kitchen makes adjustments to your meal. Bautista advised, "Politely describe how you would like it, using color and temperature to help them correct it." Simply pointing out that "This isn't what I wanted" or repeating your original request with no further clarification is less helpful for your servers, who have to communicate with kitchen staff about what exactly you mean by "rare" or "medium well."
Double-check that you and your server are on the same page
Feeling frustrated or disappointed that you need to send your food back is understandable, but one thing you should never do while ordering steak (or anything, for that matter) is be rude to your server. Jonathan Bautista said, "Mistakes happen, so don't be rude to the server or manager. It's human error, and everyone has a different perception of what 'medium rare' means."
Before requesting that your steak be prepared a certain way, be sure you understand exactly what you're asking for. According to most standards, a medium rare steak should be cooked to 135 degrees Fahrenheit and contain a visible red color in the middle, while its edges are pink. If this visual feels more in the "rare" category to you, you may actually want your steak cooked to a medium or medium-well doneness.
Asking for your steak to be well-done at a steakhouse is especially subjective, because some chefs may consider a steak to be thoroughly cooked even with a hint of pink in the middle. If you prefer your steak to be completely cooked with no visible bleeding or red-to-pink color, be very clear about it, using vocabulary like "no pink" or even "cook it to 165 degrees Fahrenheit." And as always, make sure to communicate these preferences in a calm and considerate fashion to any servers and managers you come into contact with.