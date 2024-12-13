The Order Rule You Should Know For Serving Different Types Of Wine
It will likely come as no surprise to hear that there are rules for drinking wine. Of course this ever so classy beverage has do's and don'ts when it comes to when a wine should be drunk — and no, we're not referring to the "It's five o'clock somewhere" rule. Much like with cutlery during a dinner course, there is an order that needs to be followed when drinking wine. While it's logical and not entirely wrong to assume the order of drinking depends on the accompanying food, there are more in depth rules that truly make the wine drinking experience.
So what is the order rule when it comes to wine serving? To start, white wines and rosés should always be served before red wines. This is universally agreed upon and you'll find this to be the case in both professional and casual settings. The next rule states that young wines should be served before the vintage, sometimes referred to as the Crianza or Reserva. Another rule mentions that dry wine should always be served before sweet or dessert wines, but there is a caveat here — one that debunks a myth you may believe about wine. Some sweet wines are bubbly like Champagne, which can also be paired with appetizers, not just desserts. Regardless, the sweet and carbonated wines should either be had very first or very last, not with a main course.
Why are there order rules for wine?
Now that you know the rules, you're likely curious as to why they exist and what effect they have on your wine tasting. In terms of drinking white wines first, it has to do with their lightness on the palate. Red wines have more tannins — a substance found in wine's ingredients that contribute to the mouthfeel and color — which leave a heavy taste. Meanwhile, white wines set up your tastebuds for heavier wines later in the meal without overwhelming them. Hence why you should be drinking red wine with burgers and other hearty main-course dishes so they balance out the food.
When it comes to drinking younger wines first, this is because older vintages have more intricate flavors. Yet others prefer the reverse, stating that newer wines tend to be bolder and more tannic on the palate. Finally, the same general principle applies to saving sweet wines for last: they have a fuller bodied taste and tend to take over the palate. While there are many rules for wine tasting and serving, it all comes down to properly setting up the next wine on the list and what it's paired with. If an early wine is too strong and flavorful, the following glasses will pale in comparison and lose their effect. So, while it may seem tedious to focus so much on when a wine is served, a little extra effort when putting your bottles in order will make all the difference.