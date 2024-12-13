The Order Rule You Should Know For Serving Different Types Of Wine

It will likely come as no surprise to hear that there are rules for drinking wine. Of course this ever so classy beverage has do's and don'ts when it comes to when a wine should be drunk — and no, we're not referring to the "It's five o'clock somewhere" rule. Much like with cutlery during a dinner course, there is an order that needs to be followed when drinking wine. While it's logical and not entirely wrong to assume the order of drinking depends on the accompanying food, there are more in depth rules that truly make the wine drinking experience.

So what is the order rule when it comes to wine serving? To start, white wines and rosés should always be served before red wines. This is universally agreed upon and you'll find this to be the case in both professional and casual settings. The next rule states that young wines should be served before the vintage, sometimes referred to as the Crianza or Reserva. Another rule mentions that dry wine should always be served before sweet or dessert wines, but there is a caveat here — one that debunks a myth you may believe about wine. Some sweet wines are bubbly like Champagne, which can also be paired with appetizers, not just desserts. Regardless, the sweet and carbonated wines should either be had very first or very last, not with a main course.