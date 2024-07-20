Is It A Faux Pas To Clean Wine Glasses In The Dishwasher?

Dishwashers are lifesavers for cutting out the laborious process of cleaning up after a big meal, and if you feel like getting creative, you can even use it to cook salmon. The only downside is that a few things, like wooden kitchen tools, knives, and cast iron cookware, should never see the inside of the dishwasher — but is it really a bad idea to use it for cleaning wine glasses? Contrary to popular belief that glasses are too delicate for the appliance, the answer is no. In fact, it might even be better to let the dishwasher do the work when it comes to most wine glasses.

Unless your wine glasses are hand-painted or rimmed with metal, it's likely that they can be washed in the dishwasher on the top rack without suffering damage. Many wine glass makers actually suggest using the appliance for the best cleaning job, since it can be safer than the traditional way of washing by hand. So if you're concerned about your guests raising their eyebrows when you pop your stemware in the dishwasher, consider that the real faux pas is having them break or chip while you're hand-washing them. And with a few of our tips, you can get your glasses so sparkling clean that no one will doubt the dishwasher's power.