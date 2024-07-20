Is It A Faux Pas To Clean Wine Glasses In The Dishwasher?
Dishwashers are lifesavers for cutting out the laborious process of cleaning up after a big meal, and if you feel like getting creative, you can even use it to cook salmon. The only downside is that a few things, like wooden kitchen tools, knives, and cast iron cookware, should never see the inside of the dishwasher — but is it really a bad idea to use it for cleaning wine glasses? Contrary to popular belief that glasses are too delicate for the appliance, the answer is no. In fact, it might even be better to let the dishwasher do the work when it comes to most wine glasses.
Unless your wine glasses are hand-painted or rimmed with metal, it's likely that they can be washed in the dishwasher on the top rack without suffering damage. Many wine glass makers actually suggest using the appliance for the best cleaning job, since it can be safer than the traditional way of washing by hand. So if you're concerned about your guests raising their eyebrows when you pop your stemware in the dishwasher, consider that the real faux pas is having them break or chip while you're hand-washing them. And with a few of our tips, you can get your glasses so sparkling clean that no one will doubt the dishwasher's power.
What to use when washing wine glasses in the dishwasher
Getting your stemware squeaky clean in the dishwasher is nearly as easy as washing your plates and utensils. Some sources say to never use soap on your wine glasses, but if you can't imagine eliminating it from the cleaning process (or if you used the glasses to cut cake), you'll likely want to treat them to a soapy wash.
Fortunately, when it comes to detergents, there's no need to invest in a variety that differs from your favorite brand — virtually any will get the job done. However, you may want to consider using a rinse aid, particularly if you have hard water. If you find that your dishwasher leaves behind spots or residue on your glasses, or you just want the best shine and clarity you can get, simply add a rinse aid product designed to work against water minerals' tendency to stubbornly stick to the glass.
One gadget you may want to pick up if your dishwasher isn't fitted with it is a stemware rack. This handy device easily clips onto the racks and keeps the glasses safe by helping them to stay stable in one spot. It's the best safeguard against glasses falling over or coming into contact with other dishes and cups, both of which could result in chipped stemware or broken glass in the bottom of your dishwasher.
Tips for caring for wine glasses when washing and drying
While many manufacturers suggest using the dishwasher to clean stemware, it's still important to check the glass or its packaging for cleaning and care recommendations, to see if the brand advises against it. Also, when you're loading your glasses into the dishwasher, be mindful of the placement of the glasses. If you do not have a stemware rack, be sure to put the glasses in an area that ensures that they will not come in contact with other dishes.
For the best results, choose a delicate setting for the wash cycle. Then, to avoid cloudiness, opt to air dry your glasses. Use microfiber towels to gently polish them after washing and drying, since other types of towels can leave behind lint or even scratch the glass. To make sure your glasses are pristine and fingerprint-free, use two towels simultaneously, gently polishing with one hand while holding the stem or bowl of the glass with the other.
Finally, if you're still hesitant about putting your glasses in a standard dishwasher, take Ina Garten's tip to rent glassware when entertaining a crowd. Saving your wine glasses for personal use allows you to take your time to wash them by hand, without a huge load of used glasses to tackle.