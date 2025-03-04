The Right Time To Fill Homemade Croissants With Chocolate

Patience and timing are essential when making homemade croissants, especially when it comes to fillings. Adding the chocolate at just the right moment ensures a beautifully layered pastry instead of a melted disaster. To discover how best to add chocolate (and other fillings) to croissants, Food Republic consulted Yami Mercado, the pastry chef at Cindy's Rooftop at Chicago Athletic Association.

According to Mercado, you should add the chocolate after the dough is made and cut into triangles or rectangles, right before baking. If you add the chocolate after the baking process instead, you won't get that delicious, gooey chocolate center. "Just make sure to place the chocolate near the base of the triangle before rolling up the croissant, so it's snug inside the layers," she explained. Once the croissants are rolled, they are ready to proof and bake.

When it comes to the ideal type of chocolate to use, Mercado also shared her preferences. "The best way to add chocolate is to use pre-made chocolate batons — they melt evenly and stay in place," she said. "If you don't have those, a good dark chocolate (55-65% cocoa) is your best bet. It gives you that rich flavor without being too sweet, and it melts beautifully."