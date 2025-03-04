The Right Time To Fill Homemade Croissants With Chocolate
Patience and timing are essential when making homemade croissants, especially when it comes to fillings. Adding the chocolate at just the right moment ensures a beautifully layered pastry instead of a melted disaster. To discover how best to add chocolate (and other fillings) to croissants, Food Republic consulted Yami Mercado, the pastry chef at Cindy's Rooftop at Chicago Athletic Association.
According to Mercado, you should add the chocolate after the dough is made and cut into triangles or rectangles, right before baking. If you add the chocolate after the baking process instead, you won't get that delicious, gooey chocolate center. "Just make sure to place the chocolate near the base of the triangle before rolling up the croissant, so it's snug inside the layers," she explained. Once the croissants are rolled, they are ready to proof and bake.
When it comes to the ideal type of chocolate to use, Mercado also shared her preferences. "The best way to add chocolate is to use pre-made chocolate batons — they melt evenly and stay in place," she said. "If you don't have those, a good dark chocolate (55-65% cocoa) is your best bet. It gives you that rich flavor without being too sweet, and it melts beautifully."
How to prepare other filled croissants
Chocolate may be one of the most popular fillings for a croissant, but it's certainly not the only option. Each filling has its own unique method of incorporation, and, "with croissants, balance is everything," according to Yami Mercado.
Similar to chocolate, savory fillings such as ham and cheese also get rolled up with the dough right before baking. Mercado suggests one ounce of ham and one half ounce of cheese per croissant. "Too much," she says, "and the filling will burst out when baking." Don't forget to leave some space on the edges as well, so you can easily seal the croissant.
On the other hand, some fillings should be added after the croissants are baked. Often, when the filling is more liquid than solid, it should be added later. Almond cream for almond croissants is an example of this. According to Mercado, you should "slice the [baked] croissant in half, spread the almond cream inside, then rebake with slivered almonds on top. This way, the filling stays smooth and rich without making the pastry soggy." Other examples of post-bake fillings include pastry cream, Nutella, or jam. "Just use a small piping tip to fill without making a mess," Mercado explained.
Other tips to achieve bakery-worthy croissants at home
Because classic butter croissants take a while to make (the process can take up to 13 hours from start to finish), it's important to get each step right. The end result is definitely worth it.
One of the ways to tell a good croissant from a great one is the flakiness. When asked about her perfected method of achieving flakiness in a croissant, Yami Mercado explained it comes down to three things: butter quality, lamination technique, and keeping it cold.
For butter, "use a high-fat European-style butter (82% butterfat or higher) — it laminates beautifully and stays pliable," Mercado said. It's also important for your butter to be softened and spreadable, but avoid melting it as much as possible; otherwise, it will ooze out and ruin the hard-earned layers you're aiming for.
Mercado also emphasized how important your lamination technique is. "Rolling and folding the dough properly creates distinct layers, which gives you that crispy, airy texture."
Lastly, keeping the dough cold is another way to ensure your layers and flakiness stay intact. According to Mercado, "the dough should stay chilled at all times to prevent the butter from melting into the layers."
Overall, the key to perfecting croissants is simple: practice. And with plenty of practice comes plenty of croissants, which is a pretty sweet reward. If you happen to have any leftovers, Mercado recommends reheating the croissants in the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for five to seven minutes. You can also sear them wth some honey butter for a delicious take on breakfast — or toss them into the air fryer to make deliciously buttery croutons for your next salad.