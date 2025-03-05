The Sugary German Treat That's Symbolic Just Before Lent

Outside of schnitzel and the wide range of Oktoberfest sausages, you'd be forgiven if you're not up to date with German culinary staples. German cuisine hasn't been as influential on American cuisine as its European peers, with the exception of one state: Pennsylvania. As anyone who has seen "The Office" or the movie "Kingpin" knows, German traditions are alive and well in Lancaster County and the surrounding area, and perhaps no food item is more exemplary of that fact than the humble fasnacht.

Fasnachts are a connection, not just to the German heritage running through the land of the Pennsylvania Dutch, but to one of humanity's oldest creations: fried dough. We as a species have been experimenting with fried dough since at least 5500 B.C., and while fasnachts might not trace their origins back quite that far, they can claim a history that dates back to the 13th century. Over the decades, the sweet pastry morphed from simple confectionary goody to a celebrated symbol of religious devotion as they became closely entwined with the holiday Lent.

These cousins of doughnuts are made from potato flour, eggs, sugar, and lard, and they are used as a final indulgence before the sacrifices required for Lent. In order to prevent temptation and food waste during the 40 days of Lent, people took those ingredients and made a batch of fasnachts. Thus Fasnacht Day was born, celebrated on Shrove Tuesday (otherwise known as Fat Tuesday), on the final day before Lent begins.