3 Types Of Red Wine That You Need To Try Chilled

"Some great red wines to chill [are] those from Beaujolais in France," Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds told Food Republic. Without a doubt, the most iconic grape grown in that region is gamay. Typically, red wine made from gamay is fairly acidic, mildly tannic, and often has cherry, berry, floral, and spice notes.

The 10 different villages (known as crus) in the Beaujolais area all produce gamay wines with varying flavors, so you can definitely shop around for the profile that suits you best. Wines from Moulin-à-Vent, Morgon, and Juliénas tend to be the most full-bodied and strong in flavor, while bottles from Saint Amour, Fleurie, and Chiroubles are usually lighter and milder. Straightforward, juicy, young, and fresh Beaujolais Nouveau wines are released within just a couple of months of the grapes being harvested, and they are particularly delicious when cold.

While almost all the gamay produced in the world comes from Beaujolais, you will also find wines made with this grape from other areas too — and all are lovely when served chilled. This is a highly versatile wine that tastes just as delicious enjoyed on its own as it does when paired with food. Try a chilled gamay with citrusy grilled chicken thighs, seared salmon, an earthy beet salad with pistachios and goat cheese, or an impressive holiday roasted duck.