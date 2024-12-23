3 Types Of Red Wine That You Need To Try Chilled
If you thought that a bottle of red should never see the inside of your fridge, think again. There is a common misbelief that red wine should always be drunk at room temperature, but that could not be farther from the truth. In fact, most are best served cool — which is somewhere between about 56 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit — but some reds are delicious when sipped at an even colder temperature.
Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds, coffee expert and former sommelier, shared his picks for red wines that he thinks are great cold: gamay, pinot noir, and grenache. "These reds are refreshing and still show great character even when chilled," he said. A chillable red is great for wine drinkers that live in warm climates, white and rosé fans looking for something a little different, and anyone that needs an ultra-versatile food pairing. Aim for colder than room temperature but not icy — about 50 degrees Fahrenheit. In general, light-bodied, un-oaked, and acidic reds with lots of fruity notes and minimal tannins are great candidates for a stint in the refrigerator.
Gamay
"Some great red wines to chill [are] those from Beaujolais in France," Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds told Food Republic. Without a doubt, the most iconic grape grown in that region is gamay. Typically, red wine made from gamay is fairly acidic, mildly tannic, and often has cherry, berry, floral, and spice notes.
The 10 different villages (known as crus) in the Beaujolais area all produce gamay wines with varying flavors, so you can definitely shop around for the profile that suits you best. Wines from Moulin-à-Vent, Morgon, and Juliénas tend to be the most full-bodied and strong in flavor, while bottles from Saint Amour, Fleurie, and Chiroubles are usually lighter and milder. Straightforward, juicy, young, and fresh Beaujolais Nouveau wines are released within just a couple of months of the grapes being harvested, and they are particularly delicious when cold.
While almost all the gamay produced in the world comes from Beaujolais, you will also find wines made with this grape from other areas too — and all are lovely when served chilled. This is a highly versatile wine that tastes just as delicious enjoyed on its own as it does when paired with food. Try a chilled gamay with citrusy grilled chicken thighs, seared salmon, an earthy beet salad with pistachios and goat cheese, or an impressive holiday roasted duck.
Pinot noir
Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds also recommended a "light-bodied pinot noir." Pinot is known for tasting like bright red fruits, though you can also expect earthy and spiced notes. Similar to gamay, the light to medium body and present acidity make it a versatile wine that pairs with a range of foods — mushrooms, red meat, roasted turkey, pepperoni pizza, and more.
Pinot noir is also a very popular grape, and it is grown in a wide variety of regions and made into lots of different styles of wine. As such, not every pinot noir tastes great when cold. For example, pinots from Pommard, France are usually boldly flavored, very tannic, and aged in oak barrels — a combination that does not really shine when chilled. However, other parts of France, such as the Côte de Nuits, have excellent chillable pinots. Pinot noir wines from California tend to be too big, but you will find more light-bodied options coming from places that have some growing regions with cool climates or high elevation, such as Oregon, Germany, and New Zealand.
Grenache
When it comes to the best red wines to chill, grenache undoubtedly makes the list for Woodburn-Simmonds. This grape is also known as garnacha or garnatxa, and you can find it in lots of popular wines, especially coming from France, Spain, and Italy. Grenache can have notes of candy, citrus, cherries, berries, and more. While wines from this grape tend to be medium-bodied, the fruit-forward nature and pleasant acidity are qualities that make it really lovely when chilled.
Look for low-alcohol grenache wines that have not been aged in oak barrels. Additionally, cooler regions of the world will produce a bottle that lends itself better to chilling, as hot weather can contribute to a wine that leans more jammy, bold, and notably alcoholic. Pair a chilled grenache with a dish that plays off of some of the spicy and herbal notes present in the wine — think cheese-stuffed Argentinian choripan covered in bright chimichurri sauce, seared pork chops with spiced apples, or pizza topped with lots of fresh basil.