What Makes Malaysian Fried Chicken So Good?

If there's one thing we love, it's international fried chicken styles. There's just something about how different countries and cultures can take similar ingredients and create something entirely their own (and incredibly delicious). While some international dishes are impossible to find in the U.S., others — like Malaysian fried chicken (also known as ayam goreng) — can not only be ordered at Malaysian restaurants, but can also be whipped up right in your own kitchen. But what exactly makes Malaysian fried chicken so good? To find out, we reached out to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, for the inside scoop.

”For Malaysian fried chicken, the signature crispy, golden crust comes from a combination of aromatic seasonings, starch-based coating, and deep frying at the right temperature," Littley said. "The marinade is key, typically a blend of turmeric, lemongrass, garlic, shallots, and sometimes coriander or curry powder, giving the chicken an unmistakable fragrant, savory depth."

The chicken's unique, airy crunch is another defining characteristic of this dish. In fact, it uses the best flour option for homemade fried chicken. "The use of rice flour and cornstarch instead of regular flour is what helps create that light, crispy texture that shatters with every bite,” Littley added.