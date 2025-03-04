What Makes Malaysian Fried Chicken So Good?
If there's one thing we love, it's international fried chicken styles. There's just something about how different countries and cultures can take similar ingredients and create something entirely their own (and incredibly delicious). While some international dishes are impossible to find in the U.S., others — like Malaysian fried chicken (also known as ayam goreng) — can not only be ordered at Malaysian restaurants, but can also be whipped up right in your own kitchen. But what exactly makes Malaysian fried chicken so good? To find out, we reached out to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, for the inside scoop.
”For Malaysian fried chicken, the signature crispy, golden crust comes from a combination of aromatic seasonings, starch-based coating, and deep frying at the right temperature," Littley said. "The marinade is key, typically a blend of turmeric, lemongrass, garlic, shallots, and sometimes coriander or curry powder, giving the chicken an unmistakable fragrant, savory depth."
The chicken's unique, airy crunch is another defining characteristic of this dish. In fact, it uses the best flour option for homemade fried chicken. "The use of rice flour and cornstarch instead of regular flour is what helps create that light, crispy texture that shatters with every bite,” Littley added.
Tips for making Malaysian fried chicken at home
If you're eager to try your hand at making ayam goreng, the first step is ensuring that the marinade contains the right blend of spices and flavors. "To recreate Malaysian fried chicken at home using everyday ingredients, start by marinating the chicken in a blend of turmeric, garlic, ginger, and a splash of soy sauce or fish sauce — this step is crucial for infusing flavor deep into the meat," chef Dennis Littley said. Let the chicken sit in the marinade for anywhere from two to 24 hours for maximum flavor, though even just 15 to 30 minutes will work in a pinch.
After that, it's time to prepare the coating. Littley suggests using a mixture of cornstarch, rice flour, and a pinch of baking powder to achieve the signature crispiness that makes Malaysian fried chicken so addictive. Finally, maintaining the right frying temperature is essential. "The key to frying is keeping the oil at a steady 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring the outside gets golden and crunchy while the inside stays juicy," Littley said. Once fried, he suggests letting the chicken rest on a wire rack to prevent sogginess.