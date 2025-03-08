How Long Feta Lasts After Opening And The Signs It's Gone Bad

Feta, a soft and crumbly cheese, is just as delicious for making fried egg whites taste exciting as it is for rounding out the flavors of a grilled potato salad with dill. But if you don't use up the entire wedge or container, you might wonder how long you have before it starts to go bad.

Opened feta stored in brine will keep for up to a week in the fridge, while non-brined feta may last only a few days. If you don't get to your feta before it spoils, you'll be able to tell pretty easily. The color may change and darken, or the cheese might develop a strong, stinky odor — very different from the fresh, tangy aroma of good feta. Its texture could become oozing and mushy, or it might dry out completely and turn hard. The number one indicator that your feta should be tossed, though, is mold. While some cheeses can be salvaged by cutting off the affected area, feta isn't one of them.