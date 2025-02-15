How To Make Sure The Components Of Steak Frites Are Done At The Same Time

Steak frites — a traditional meal born in France that sounds fancy but is really just a plate of two of our favorite foods: steak and french fries. While there are tons of nuances to ensure a perfect outcome, like using the best cut of meat for steak frites or starting the fries in cold oil, we wanted to learn more about how to cook the dish so that both the meat and the fries are done at the same time. To do this, Food Republic spoke with Patrick Swetnam, chef at De Baca Steakhouse in College Station, Texas to find out more.

According to chef Swetnam, there are various tricks to get the job done. For instance, once you've cooked your steak to your desired temperature, he said to "drop the fries and cook them fresh for optimum crispiness and freshness. Resting the steak for three and half minutes will result in a juicier steak, preventing the flavors from bleeding out."

When it comes to the sauce you're serving with your dish, traditionally many people opt for creamy peppercorn sauce or a bearnaise. "Sauces, in a professional kitchen, are heated ahead of time and kept ready to go in a temperature-controlled steam table for perfect finishing system for the steak plate, [but] sauces can absolutely be prepared in advance and set to rest in a pot to be reheated at home under low heat to make sure it does not scorch or burn," Swetnam explained.