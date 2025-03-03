Forget Vodka Sauce — Swap In Tequila For An Elevated Take On Your Pasta Dish

Let us know if this sounds familiar. You're in your kitchen, preparing your go-to recipe for penne alla vodka with crispy prosciutto, when you realize you've forgotten to restock your liquor cabinet recently. Fear not. Even if you don't have any vodka, you can still make a version of this deliciously creamy and comforting pasta dish with tequila.

To learn more, Food Republic spoke to Dan Mancini, Founder of MamaMancini's. While using tequila to make Italian food may seem counterintuitive, Mancini informed us that the two liquors produce the same chemical reaction when cooking. "Both tequila and vodka act as that much-needed emulsifier binding everything together to create that velvety sauce we love," he said.

With that in mind, tequila usually has a much more pronounced taste — slightly sweet, earthy, and herbal — than vodka, which tends to taste more neutral. If you're concerned that tequila might overwhelm your pasta dish, Mancini said not to worry. "As far as taste, I have never found that tequila or vodka leave an overpowering taste and, in most cases, no added taste at all," he noted.