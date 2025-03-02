The US State Where People Eat A Ton Of Raw Beef Around Christmas
Holiday traditions can come in many forms. Some might hide a pickle in their Christmas tree, some might enjoy glasses of spiked eggnog, and some might subscribe to the medieval tradition of leaving cookies out for Santa. But for some in the Midwest, holiday traditions might include snacking on raw beef sandwiches. Cannibal sandwiches, as they're called, are staples each holiday season for families across Wisconsin.
The cannibal sandwich features raw, lean beef spread onto bread rolls — traditionally rye — and topped with raw, diced onions. The beef is seasoned to taste with salt, pepper, and sometimes garlic, but the goal of the sandwich is for the fresh flavor of the beef to shine through. The dish feels akin to a less-fussy version of steak tartare, the so-called food of warriors, and it has a few other monikers, including "tiger meat" and "wildcat." These delights aren't solely reserved for the winter season, though that's when they're more frequently seen. In fact, many momentous celebrations feature cannibal sandwiches, from weddings to family gatherings.
Moreover, the uptick in gatherings around Christmas is responsible for Bunzel's Meat Market, a popular butcher shop in the Milwaukee area, selling over half a ton of raw beef and over 200 pounds of onions each season (via Wisconsin Public Radio). Ultimately, the popularity of the cannibal sandwich is centered in the overarching sense of community and staying true to cultural roots.
The German heritage of the cannibal sandwich
Wisconsin historians credit the cannibal sandwich's longevity to the idea that food remains the same at the heart of a culture even when other areas, such as language, evolve. According to historians, German immigrant farmers who had access to plenty of fresh beef brought over the tradition. The German version of this dish features pork rather than beef, but regardless of the protein, the meat is minced or finely ground.
Other parts of the country that saw an influx of German immigrants also feature culturally steeped dishes. After the Gold Rush in the 1800s, central California hosted a wave of German and Volga (German-Russian) immigration, thus bringing in traditional Volga foods like bierocks, a type of meat and cabbage hand pie. The Berrock shop in Fresno, California, has been a city staple since the '70s, showcasing this cooked combination of minced meat and sauerkraut.
Tips to make the safest and tastiest cannibal sandwich
If you're squeamish when it comes to raw or undercooked meat, there are a few practices you can follow to better ensure a safer and tastier experience. First, opting for meat straight from the butcher is better than using store-bought ground beef, as you can better track the process and ensure no cross contamination occurred. Moreover, specifying that the raw beef will be used for cannibal sandwiches can help your butcher know to use a freshly cleaned meat grinder.
Next, you want to look for beef with minimal fat content. Lastly, to ensure maximized freshness, enjoy your cannibal sandwiches the same day you purchase and prepare them. Now, if you're a cannibal sandwich fan and consider yourself a more adventurous foodie, there are 12 other ways the world eats raw beef for you to try next!