The US State Where People Eat A Ton Of Raw Beef Around Christmas

Holiday traditions can come in many forms. Some might hide a pickle in their Christmas tree, some might enjoy glasses of spiked eggnog, and some might subscribe to the medieval tradition of leaving cookies out for Santa. But for some in the Midwest, holiday traditions might include snacking on raw beef sandwiches. Cannibal sandwiches, as they're called, are staples each holiday season for families across Wisconsin.

The cannibal sandwich features raw, lean beef spread onto bread rolls — traditionally rye — and topped with raw, diced onions. The beef is seasoned to taste with salt, pepper, and sometimes garlic, but the goal of the sandwich is for the fresh flavor of the beef to shine through. The dish feels akin to a less-fussy version of steak tartare, the so-called food of warriors, and it has a few other monikers, including "tiger meat" and "wildcat." These delights aren't solely reserved for the winter season, though that's when they're more frequently seen. In fact, many momentous celebrations feature cannibal sandwiches, from weddings to family gatherings.

Moreover, the uptick in gatherings around Christmas is responsible for Bunzel's Meat Market, a popular butcher shop in the Milwaukee area, selling over half a ton of raw beef and over 200 pounds of onions each season (via Wisconsin Public Radio). Ultimately, the popularity of the cannibal sandwich is centered in the overarching sense of community and staying true to cultural roots.