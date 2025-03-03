What Happens If You Over-Season Your Steak And How To Fix It

One of the keys to a mouthwatering, tender, and juicy steak is the right seasoning. But what can you do if you're a little heavy-handed and accidentally over-season your steak, making it too salty or overpowering with spices? Gabriel Laredo from Meat N' Bone shared some tips with Food Republic on how to handle an over-seasoned steak.

Laredo told us, "If you've overdone it, the best fix is pairing the steak with something neutral — plain rice, potatoes, or a simple salad — to balance out the seasoning." Sides with prominent flavors, when combined with an over-seasoned steak, can create a jumble of competing tastes. He also advised, "If it's too salty, a drizzle of olive oil or a squeeze of fresh lime can help tone it down." You could also use another fat, like a pat of unsalted butter, to help add moisture if over-salting has made the steak a little dry. Another option is to tame the seasoning with a cream-based steak topping, like mushroom sauce, béarnaise, or Cognac-boosted Diane sauce, while avoiding the common mistakes people make with homemade steak sauces.

If you're preparing steak and realize you've over-seasoned before cooking, you can also simply wipe some of the seasoning off. Even if you've already put the steak in the pan or on the grill, you can remove it, give it a quick rinse with hot water, then briefly return it to the heat.