The One Kitchen Ingredient You Need To Properly Freeze Eggplant

It's no secret that the freezer can be a home cook's best friend when it comes to long-term meal prep and food storage. In fact, keeping a well-stocked freezer can actually help maintain the quality of frozen foods. However, certain high-moisture fruits and vegetables require special consideration to extend their lifespan when frozen. When it comes to properly freezing eggplant, one kitchen ingredient plays a crucial role in the process: salt. For expert advice on making frozen eggplant last, Food Republic spoke to Sonia Khosla, chef and food blogger at Love Incredible Recipes.

"Eggplant contains a lot of water, and when frozen, that water expands and can cause the flesh to become mushy," she explains. If you're already familiar with using salt to draw moisture from eggplant before roasting, the same scientific principle applies here. "By salting it beforehand, you're essentially helping to 'dehydrate' the eggplant slightly, so when it's frozen, you're left with a more manageable texture," Kholsa says.

In addition to being a desiccant, salt is also a natural preservative. Not only does it prevent spoilage, but according to Khosla, it also helps keep the flavor from turning bitter as the eggplant freezes.