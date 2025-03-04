The One Kitchen Ingredient You Need To Properly Freeze Eggplant
It's no secret that the freezer can be a home cook's best friend when it comes to long-term meal prep and food storage. In fact, keeping a well-stocked freezer can actually help maintain the quality of frozen foods. However, certain high-moisture fruits and vegetables require special consideration to extend their lifespan when frozen. When it comes to properly freezing eggplant, one kitchen ingredient plays a crucial role in the process: salt. For expert advice on making frozen eggplant last, Food Republic spoke to Sonia Khosla, chef and food blogger at Love Incredible Recipes.
"Eggplant contains a lot of water, and when frozen, that water expands and can cause the flesh to become mushy," she explains. If you're already familiar with using salt to draw moisture from eggplant before roasting, the same scientific principle applies here. "By salting it beforehand, you're essentially helping to 'dehydrate' the eggplant slightly, so when it's frozen, you're left with a more manageable texture," Kholsa says.
In addition to being a desiccant, salt is also a natural preservative. Not only does it prevent spoilage, but according to Khosla, it also helps keep the flavor from turning bitter as the eggplant freezes.
The most effective way to freeze eggplant
Whether you're prepping a week's worth of Michelin-quality eggplant Parmigiana or simply storing leftover ingredients, knowing how to properly salt and freeze eggplant can help you make the most of your produce. "After slicing or cubing the eggplant, sprinkle a generous amount of salt on the cut sides and let it sit for [20 to 30] minutes," says Sonia Kholsa. "Once you see the moisture pooling on the surface, blot it off with paper towels to remove the water." According to Khosla, this method eliminates excess moisture without making the eggplant too salty.
Though the process may seem straightforward, there are a few key mistakes to avoid when preparing eggplant for the freezer. "One of the biggest mistakes people make is not pressing out enough of the moisture after salting," Khosla says, noting that leaving too much liquid in the fruit will lead to an unpleasant texture. Another common mistake is skipping par-cooking before freezing. "While salting helps with texture, blanching (a quick dip in boiling water followed by an ice bath) helps to preserve the color and flavor," Khosla explains. "Be sure to press out the liquid, blanch briefly, then freeze." While salt extends the life of your eggplant, it should still be used within nine to 12 months of freezing.