The Sauce You Should Be Using With Your Fish Tacos
The pièce de résistance for many a dish comes down to the sauce. It's the finishing touch that will take a plate from good to great with a simple flourish or drizzle. Fish tacos are no expectation to this tried and true rule, and just like there's the best type of tortilla for your fish taco, there's an ultimate type of sauce.
Food Republic spoke to chef Juan Romero at Qué Hospitality and Que Fresca Taqueria and Bar, based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, to find out more. He explained, "There are several types of sauces that go well with fish. We believe that any mayo-based sauce will do the job."
Romero's favorite sauce for his fish tacos combines classic ingredients like lime juice, garlic paste, and cumin (the "secret ingredient") with aji Amarillo paste, made from Peruvian yellow peppers. All combined together, you'll notice a new depth and balance to the tacos with the creaminess, spice, and bite of acid.
Romero noted that the sauce "adds impressive flavor to a mild fish like tilapia or any other white fish." When deciding which type of fish is best for your tacos, a mild, flaky fish like cod or a similar white fish is a classic — though some say the best fish tacos include pink snapper. No matter what type you choose, a spicy mayo-based sauce is a must to bring the acidity and bite fish need in a taco.
The secret to a perfect sauce
When it comes to secret tips and tricks for a well-balanced and mouth-watering sauce, chef Juan Romero likes to include an ingredient you may already have hanging out in your pantry. "An unexpected ingredient that will take your sauce to the next level is either soy sauce or ponzu, giving it [those] salty, umami, and citrusy notes that pair well with any fish taco." If you're not familiar with ponzu, it contains soy sauce, mirin (a sweet Japanese rice wine), some form of citrus juice, kombu (a versatile seaweed), and water. Adding just a dash or two of either of these to your next mayo-based sauce will bring on layers and layers of well-rounded flavors.
If you're doing a blackened fish taco and want to add some extra spice you can make an easy sriracha-based aioli by combining a pinch of salt, a dash of lime juice, and a splash of sesame oil with a blend of mayo and Sriracha. Add a little extra of the Thai-based hot sauce if you like it spicier and follow chef Romero's trick adding in a splash of soy or ponzu. You'll get a gentle sweetness, the smallest kiss of heat, and umami from the soy or ponzu.
Be careful not to make the common mistake of overloading your tacos with too much sauce or other toppings though; you want to still taste the fish and have those flavors shine through. And with something rich like mayo, a little goes a long way.