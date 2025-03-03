The Sauce You Should Be Using With Your Fish Tacos

The pièce de résistance for many a dish comes down to the sauce. It's the finishing touch that will take a plate from good to great with a simple flourish or drizzle. Fish tacos are no expectation to this tried and true rule, and just like there's the best type of tortilla for your fish taco, there's an ultimate type of sauce.

Food Republic spoke to chef Juan Romero at Qué Hospitality and Que Fresca Taqueria and Bar, based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, to find out more. He explained, "There are several types of sauces that go well with fish. We believe that any mayo-based sauce will do the job."

Romero's favorite sauce for his fish tacos combines classic ingredients like lime juice, garlic paste, and cumin (the "secret ingredient") with aji Amarillo paste, made from Peruvian yellow peppers. All combined together, you'll notice a new depth and balance to the tacos with the creaminess, spice, and bite of acid.

Romero noted that the sauce "adds impressive flavor to a mild fish like tilapia or any other white fish." When deciding which type of fish is best for your tacos, a mild, flaky fish like cod or a similar white fish is a classic — though some say the best fish tacos include pink snapper. No matter what type you choose, a spicy mayo-based sauce is a must to bring the acidity and bite fish need in a taco.