For The Fluffiest Vanilla Mousse, Patience Is The Most Important Step

Even if you master the waiting game, other common mistakes can still ruin your mousse. The trickiest step is often whipping and folding the heavy cream or egg whites into the custard base. In this process, temperature is key, according to Yami Mercado.

"If your base is too hot when you fold in the whipped cream, it will melt and deflate. If it's too cold, the gelatin or chocolate can seize up, leading to a lumpy mess," she explained. This is where patience comes in again — allow your custard to cool slightly on the counter for a few minutes. "You want it slightly warm, smooth, and fluid before folding."

The process of whipping the heavy cream also requires focus and precision. If you turn on your electric mixer and forget about it while tending to your custard, it's easy to overdo it. "You're going for soft peaks, not butter!" Mercado noted. "Overwhipped cream becomes stiff and difficult to incorporate, making your mousse dense instead of silky."

She also recommended using the same delicate touch when folding the cream into the custard. "Gentle does it!" Mercado said. "Fold just until everything is combined —

too much mixing knocks the air out, and you'll end up with a mousse that's more like pudding." It also helps to fold in the whipped cream in multiple smaller batches to keep the mixture as airy as possible.