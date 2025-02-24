The 5 Ingredient Alternative To McDonald's Shamrock Shake – No Green Dye Required

When McDonald's revered Shamrock Shake returns each year, fans line up to consume the limited-time green treat before it vanishes like a veritable leprechaun. But you can make your own copycat version at home, so you're not beholden to the Golden Arches calendar when a craving hits. If you're a fan of the Shamrock Shake but not necessarily of the artificial dyes that turn the iconic treat green, this make-at-home hack is for you.

Mickey D's version features vanilla reduced-fat ice cream, Shamrock Shake syrup (containing the synthetic dyes Yellow 5 and Blue 1), and whipped light cream. To make your own, just swap in spinach instead of food dye to achieve that Emerald Isle green.

Your preferred brand of vanilla ice cream goes into the blender first (some store-bought brands use better quality ingredients than others). Next, add in milk, incorporating whatever type you prefer. Plant-based milks work just fine if you're avoiding dairy. Just keep in mind that your ice-cream-to-milk ratio should reflect your desired shake thickness, with more ice cream and less milk making it thicker and the reverse yielding a runnier shake.

Add in a splash of vanilla extract and mint extract (between 1 and 1 ½ teaspoons of each is plenty for two servings — though you may want to adjust for stronger or milder flavor according to personal taste). Fresh mint can also be used. Last up is spinach to lend a little green. Fresh spinach (about two cups) can be incorporated, as can frozen (half a cup) or powdered versions (one tablespoon is all you need). Blend until your shake reaches the desired consistency, and finish it off with a dollop of whipped cream.