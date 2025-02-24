The 5 Ingredient Alternative To McDonald's Shamrock Shake – No Green Dye Required
When McDonald's revered Shamrock Shake returns each year, fans line up to consume the limited-time green treat before it vanishes like a veritable leprechaun. But you can make your own copycat version at home, so you're not beholden to the Golden Arches calendar when a craving hits. If you're a fan of the Shamrock Shake but not necessarily of the artificial dyes that turn the iconic treat green, this make-at-home hack is for you.
Mickey D's version features vanilla reduced-fat ice cream, Shamrock Shake syrup (containing the synthetic dyes Yellow 5 and Blue 1), and whipped light cream. To make your own, just swap in spinach instead of food dye to achieve that Emerald Isle green.
Your preferred brand of vanilla ice cream goes into the blender first (some store-bought brands use better quality ingredients than others). Next, add in milk, incorporating whatever type you prefer. Plant-based milks work just fine if you're avoiding dairy. Just keep in mind that your ice-cream-to-milk ratio should reflect your desired shake thickness, with more ice cream and less milk making it thicker and the reverse yielding a runnier shake.
Add in a splash of vanilla extract and mint extract (between 1 and 1 ½ teaspoons of each is plenty for two servings — though you may want to adjust for stronger or milder flavor according to personal taste). Fresh mint can also be used. Last up is spinach to lend a little green. Fresh spinach (about two cups) can be incorporated, as can frozen (half a cup) or powdered versions (one tablespoon is all you need). Blend until your shake reaches the desired consistency, and finish it off with a dollop of whipped cream.
Make-at-home Shamrock Shake alternatives
If you want a homemade Shamrock Shake that leans more toward the protein smoothie side of life, ice cream can be omitted. In its place, some yogurt, a banana, protein powder, and a sweetener like honey can be substituted. You can also freeze the banana beforehand or add ice for a thicker drink. The rest of the ingredients, like the milk, mint extract, and spinach, remain the same.
If you're not digging the spinach idea, some alternative options can also be used in its place to naturally green up your shake. Liquid chlorophyll is a plant-derived colorant that not only turns foods green but, bonus, many chlorophyll products have natural mint flavoring, which is perfect for a homemade Shamrock Shake. Matcha powder is another option for turning your shake green without artificial coloring.
There are, additionally, packaged food coloring products available in stores that don't use artificial dyes to achieve their culinary hues. Instead, they utilize colors derived from vegetables and spices. Some incorporate ingredients like spirulina extract combined with turmeric to achieve a green appearance, while others use elements like red cabbage juice mixed with turmeric.