Is There Really That Much Of A Taste Difference Between Turkey Vs Pork Sausage?
These days it's not hard to find an easy substitute or swap for a recipe, regardless of whether you're looking to work around dietary restrictions or increase your nutrient intake. But not all ingredient substitutes are created equal, and it's important to know how one switch may affect the outcome of your dish. Usually it's just a matter of adjustments, but learning the ins and outs of your foods will help you get better end results. Turkey and pork sausage are often seen as interchangeable, but they aren't as similar as you may think. We spoke to Scott Baptie, Sunday Times bestselling recipe book author, to deep dive into these two meats.
Looking at pork and turkey in other forms, like a ham or Thanksgiving centerpiece, they are obviously different. In the case of sausage, Baptie tells Food Republic exclusively, "The three biggest differences between turkey and pork sausages are fat content, flavor, and the texture." To accommodate for these factors, you may need to adjust the amount of liquid or fatty oil in your dish, consider using different spices, and even change cooking methods to best suit your meat. It's also important to note the form your sausage takes, whether it's a link in casing, ground meat, or in a patty. So regardless of all the sausage cooking tips and tricks you've come across, they won't work effectively if you don't truly know your meats. Thankfully, Scott Baptie makes learning the difference between turkey and pork sausage a breeze.
Pork sausage has more fat and a richer flavor
When you think of sausage, odds are what pops into your mind is a traditional pork sausage. Whether you're eating our favorite store-bought breakfast sausage brand or a bratwurst at Oktoberfest, Scott Baptie notes, "Pork sausages are much juicier, and they have a richer, slightly sweet taste due to their higher fat content." Their sweet yet rich and savory flavor profile make them a more versatile sausage, especially when cooked certain ways.
"Pork sausages caramelize beautifully on the grill or barbecue and stay moist and juicy," Baptie tells us exclusively, adding, "When pan-fried, pork often crisps up nicely due to its fat content." This is especially true for pork sausage with casings or formed into patties, where they are also usually the star of the entree. "In dishes where sausage is crumbled, pork naturally brings more depth and umami," Baptie also observes, meaning you can rely on them to help spread flavor to other ingredients as well. These qualities pose in high contrast to turkey sausage, which is notably firmer and can be more dry without proper care.
Since pork sausages tend to be packed with flavor, you often don't need to up the spices when substituting them. "On the flip side," Baptie goes on, "if you're using pork instead of turkey, keep in mind the extra fat content and reduce any added oils in the recipe to maintain balance." This way your dish doesn't get soggy or congeal, but you get the added taste from the pork.
Turkey sausage can be dry and mild if not cooked properly
While turkey may not be your go-to sausage meat, it can be a great swap if you can't eat pork or want a high-protein diet, since it's the meat with the most protein. As Scott Baptie shares exclusively with Food Republic, "Turkey sausages are generally much leaner, which gives them a firmer texture and a milder flavour that can sometimes be a bit dry if not prepared properly." He also mentions that dryness is largely affected by whether the sausage is made of light or dark meat.
The potential for dryness can be mitigated while cooking, as Baptie notes that "turkey sausages often need extra oil or plenty of basting to keep them from drying out." Unlike pork, which can better handle the sear of high heat, Baptie advises that turkey tends to come out better when it's cooked at a low heat and has an added moisture source, such as butter. When turkey is ground, Baptie adds that the flavor can be bland or mild, requiring additional seasoning for the best result.
"If using turkey instead of pork, adding a drizzle of olive oil or butter will help keep it moist," Baptie suggests. "Rich seasonings like smoked paprika, fennel, or mustard seed can also elevate its milder flavor." This makes up for the pork's natural juices and flavor. "Cooking turkey with a splash of stock or some booze like cider can help prevent it from drying out," he adds. Despite needing a bit more TLC, turkey can be a great substitute for similar, flavorful results.