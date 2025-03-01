Is There Really That Much Of A Taste Difference Between Turkey Vs Pork Sausage?

These days it's not hard to find an easy substitute or swap for a recipe, regardless of whether you're looking to work around dietary restrictions or increase your nutrient intake. But not all ingredient substitutes are created equal, and it's important to know how one switch may affect the outcome of your dish. Usually it's just a matter of adjustments, but learning the ins and outs of your foods will help you get better end results. Turkey and pork sausage are often seen as interchangeable, but they aren't as similar as you may think. We spoke to Scott Baptie, Sunday Times bestselling recipe book author, to deep dive into these two meats.

Looking at pork and turkey in other forms, like a ham or Thanksgiving centerpiece, they are obviously different. In the case of sausage, Baptie tells Food Republic exclusively, "The three biggest differences between turkey and pork sausages are fat content, flavor, and the texture." To accommodate for these factors, you may need to adjust the amount of liquid or fatty oil in your dish, consider using different spices, and even change cooking methods to best suit your meat. It's also important to note the form your sausage takes, whether it's a link in casing, ground meat, or in a patty. So regardless of all the sausage cooking tips and tricks you've come across, they won't work effectively if you don't truly know your meats. Thankfully, Scott Baptie makes learning the difference between turkey and pork sausage a breeze.