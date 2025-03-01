What's The Best Type Of Chocolate To Add To Your Banana Bread And How Do You Incorporate It?

Whether you want to elevate a three-ingredient banana bread or a batch of cinnamon banana bread muffins, incorporating chocolate is an easy way to take things up a notch. Not only does it add some gooey chocolatey goodness to your basic recipe, but it also helps to infuse some texture into an otherwise pretty uniform baked good. But what exactly is the best type of chocolate to include? And are there right and wrong ways to incorporate it? To find out, we reached out to Nicole Johnson, Owner, Writer, and Recipe Developer at Or Whatever You Do, for some inside scoop.

When asked about the type of chocolate to use, Johnson noted that you should focus on the compatibility of flavor and experience. "We like to use milk chocolate chips in banana bread," Johnson said. "Banana bread is sweet already, and the milk chocolate really complements that."

Regarding the kind of chocolate chips to use, it's a good idea to include a mixture of sizes in your batter. "A mix of regular-sized chips and mini-chips adds extra chocolate and fun textures," Johnson explained. The varying sizes of chocolate will not only hold their shape well once baked, but they ensure each bite is full of delicious flavor without diffusing through the entire bread as chunks or a chopped chocolate bar might.