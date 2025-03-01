What's The Best Type Of Chocolate To Add To Your Banana Bread And How Do You Incorporate It?
Whether you want to elevate a three-ingredient banana bread or a batch of cinnamon banana bread muffins, incorporating chocolate is an easy way to take things up a notch. Not only does it add some gooey chocolatey goodness to your basic recipe, but it also helps to infuse some texture into an otherwise pretty uniform baked good. But what exactly is the best type of chocolate to include? And are there right and wrong ways to incorporate it? To find out, we reached out to Nicole Johnson, Owner, Writer, and Recipe Developer at Or Whatever You Do, for some inside scoop.
When asked about the type of chocolate to use, Johnson noted that you should focus on the compatibility of flavor and experience. "We like to use milk chocolate chips in banana bread," Johnson said. "Banana bread is sweet already, and the milk chocolate really complements that."
Regarding the kind of chocolate chips to use, it's a good idea to include a mixture of sizes in your batter. "A mix of regular-sized chips and mini-chips adds extra chocolate and fun textures," Johnson explained. The varying sizes of chocolate will not only hold their shape well once baked, but they ensure each bite is full of delicious flavor without diffusing through the entire bread as chunks or a chopped chocolate bar might.
More tips for adding chocolate to banana bread
In regards to the best time to actually add the chocolate chips to your batter, it's a good idea to fold it in towards the end. "I add my chocolate chips right at the end and gently mix in with a spatula," recipe developer Nicole Johnson said. "You can also sprinkle a few extra on the top of the loaf for good measure. Some of them will sink a little, but that is another reason why it is a good idea to use both mini and regular chips. You'll get more even distribution that way."
Of course, you can help your chips stay afloat, so to speak, by dusting them in a little flour or cocoa powder. Doing so creates resistance, which helps stop them all from sinking.
If you'd like a more unique topping to add to your banana bread, consider making a streusel topping for a sweet upgrade. While you go with a simple mixture of melted butter, oats, and sugar, you can also add in some other crunchy elements that work well with chocolate, like chopped walnuts or slivered almonds.