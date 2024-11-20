The Only American Grocery Chain That Doesn't Accept Credit Cards

WinCo Foods is not just an employee-owned company — it's one of the largest employee-owned businesses in the United States. How did the company get here? The brand originally started out as Waremart Foods, opening its first discount grocery store in Boise, Idaho, in 1967. The warehouse-style establishment prioritized low prices from the start.

Waremart expanded into a small chain by the 1970s, and it became well known in the Pacific Northwest as a cost-effective place to shop. When the company's founder died in the '80s, employees banded together to buy controlling interest from his family, and they founded the WinCo Foods' Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The company name transitioned from Waremart to WinCo Foods in 1999 (though three Oregon stores still operate under the Waremart name as of this writing).

After decades in operation, WinCo continues to be employee-owned and still offers some of the lowest prices around. Even though you can't use your credit card there, most locations are conveniently open 24 hours a day. WinCo is also one of the grocery stores that stays open on Memorial Day — and every other major holiday, for that matter, with the exception of Christmas and Thanksgiving. Remember that the next time you need to stock up on inexpensive canned foods for your holiday feast.