The Only American Grocery Chain That Doesn't Accept Credit Cards
It's the 21st century and convenient payment methods are favored by many, but you might not be surprised if a tiny mom-and-pop store doesn't accept credit cards. If you're shopping at a national grocery chain, however, being politely told that your credit card is a no-go might come as a shock. Such is the case with the employee-owned WinCo Foods, a retail grocery chain with more than 140 locations from Washington to Texas.
While WinCo accepts debit cards requiring a pin number, and even personal checks under certain circumstances, no types of credit cards are accepted at its locations. The reason for this, as stated on the FAQ page of its website, is the transaction rates associated with processing credit cards. WinCo is known for its low prices, which it maintains through practices like having shoppers bag their own groceries (a money-saving tactic also used by Aldi). The no-credit card rule is just one more way for WinCo to keep its costs down. The company also uses an employee ownership model, an extra incentive for workers to maintain low operating costs at their locations.
The pathway to employee ownership for WinCo
WinCo Foods is not just an employee-owned company — it's one of the largest employee-owned businesses in the United States. How did the company get here? The brand originally started out as Waremart Foods, opening its first discount grocery store in Boise, Idaho, in 1967. The warehouse-style establishment prioritized low prices from the start.
Waremart expanded into a small chain by the 1970s, and it became well known in the Pacific Northwest as a cost-effective place to shop. When the company's founder died in the '80s, employees banded together to buy controlling interest from his family, and they founded the WinCo Foods' Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The company name transitioned from Waremart to WinCo Foods in 1999 (though three Oregon stores still operate under the Waremart name as of this writing).
After decades in operation, WinCo continues to be employee-owned and still offers some of the lowest prices around. Even though you can't use your credit card there, most locations are conveniently open 24 hours a day. WinCo is also one of the grocery stores that stays open on Memorial Day — and every other major holiday, for that matter, with the exception of Christmas and Thanksgiving. Remember that the next time you need to stock up on inexpensive canned foods for your holiday feast.