How To Mill Flour At Home Without A Dedicated Miller

Milling your own flour at home is a great way to bake better muffins, breads, and other homemade goodies. Freshly grinding flour from whole grains brings out flavor nuances like nuttiness and sweetness that are absent from store-bought flours. Grinding whole grain kernels also unleashes nutrients. If you don't have a countertop flour mill, can you still produce milled-at-home flour?

To get the answer, Food Republic spoke with Jerrelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking," a James Beard Award–nominated cookbook, and the creator of "The Dinner Ritual," a newsletter exploring the intersection of cooking and spirituality. Guy shares that while many good options exist in the way of flour-milling gadgets for home bakers, there are also some alternatives for those who don't have one.

If you do want to buy a mill, Guy says, "You can buy a small countertop mill from brands like KoMo, Mockmill, or WonderMill, or buy a mill attachment for your KitchenAid stand mixer — these will give the finest and most consistent texture." Alternatively, "A high-speed blender like a Vitamix, food processor, or even a coffee/spice grinder can work in small batches, though they may not achieve the same fine consistency as a mill ... You will probably need to use a sieve or fine-mesh strainer to sift out any larger bits afterwards," she says.