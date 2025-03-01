Unhealthy Marinades You Should Stop Buying At The Grocery Store
When you hear the words "processed food," a marinade probably isn't what comes to mind. You'd think of a bag of chips or a sweet treat. This is the problem: The marinades we buy at the store can often be an overlooked and sneaky source of excessive sodium, sugar and unnecessary preservatives.
It's not just the high sodium and sugar content that's an issue — it's also how they've been stripped of the beneficial compounds found in fresh ingredients. Traditional marinades made with fresh herbs, citrus, garlic, and quality oils don't just add flavor; they add nutrients to your meal. Many store-bought marinades contain ingredients with artificial alternatives designed for shelf stability rather than health.
After scouring through the ingredients list of the marinades at the most popular grocery stores, I have made some surprising discoveries, I've found marinades that contain the same amount of sugar as a two donuts in just one serving, ones that will give you a third of your recommended daily allowance of salt in a spoonful and others that rely heavily on unpronounceable processed ingredients for their flavor.
In this article, we'll expose the worst offenders and explain why they need to be avoided. We'll also recommend healthier store-bought alternatives and share simple recipes for making your own. Because should we really be sacrificing health and flavor for convenience? Here's a handful of unhealthy store-bought marinades you really should think twice about before buying.
Chef Merito's Chicken Marinade
When a single serving of marinade contains nearly a third of your daily sodium allowance, it might be time to find an alternative. That's what we found with Chef Merito's Chicken Marinade, where just 2 tablespoons contains a whopping 756 milligrams of sodium.
A report by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 90% of Americans consume more than the recommended amount of sodium. We're averaging 3,500 milligrams daily, the recommended limit of 2,300 milligrams and nearly triple their ideal target of 1,500 milligrams. Why are these numbers so high? Well, roughly 70% of the salt in our diet comes from processed foods.
Too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. And there is mounting evidence that it can lead to various other health-related issues.The high sodium content in Chef Merito's Chicken Marinade isn't the only red flag. The ingredient list reveals multiple artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. While these additives meet FDA approval standards, they're unnecessary when you consider how easy it is to create basic but flavorful marinades from simple ingredients or pick a healthier option at the store.
Lupo's Marinades
When it comes to Lupo's Marinades, the concern lies with the base; corn oil. While corn oil might seem harmless enough, it contains extremely high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. According to some research, excessive omega-6 intake might trigger inflammation, potentially contributing to chronic health conditions like joint pain, fatigue and skin rashes.
Beyond the corn oil base, these marinades contain highly processed ingredients like hydrolyzed corn protein — a flavor enhancer that's far removed from its natural source, and synthetic preservatives like sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate. Not great if you're trying to eat clean.
Thinking of making your own marinade? To tenderize meat with a marinade, you can use ingredients like acids and enzymes. Acids include lemon juice, vinegar, and wine, which help break down proteins and make the meat more tender. Enzymes can be found in fruits like papaya and pineapple. Additionally, dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and buttermilk can be used due to their calcium content, which aids in breaking down muscle tissue. Add salt, herbs, and spices to give it flavor, and oil will help carry the marinade deeper into the meat. By making it at home you can control what goes into it and you're getting all the beneficial nutrients that come with eating whole foods.
Soy Vay's Veri Veri Teriyaki
Now let's turn to teriyaki, a sweet and savory Japanese marinade traditionally made with soy sauce, mirin, and sake. While classic teriyaki sauce relies on simple, clean ingredients, you need to watch out for some store bought versions like Soy Vay's Veri Veri Teriyaki. Just 1 tablespoon of this sauce contains 590 milligrams of sodium – that's 25% of your daily recommended amount. And that's before factoring in any other ingredients into your meal.
There's another troubling ingredient to consider in this marinade: sugar. Each tablespoon serving packs 7 grams of sugar. Excessive sugar consumption is linked to numerous health issues, including weight gain, increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, and skin problems like acne. It's recommended that men limit added sugar to 36 grams daily and women to 24 grams. This single tablespoon of sauce takes up a significant portion of that allowance. For a healthier alternative, try this recipe for marinated teriyaki beef that uses natural ingredients.
Lawry's Herb & Garlic Marinade
Lawry's took three simple ingredients — herbs, garlic, and lemon — and turned them into something unnecessarily complex. We see the usual culprits here: high salt, sugar, and unnecessary processed ingredients. Each 15 millimeter serving contains 330 milligrams of sodium. Consistent high salt intake doesn't just affect blood pressure — it can also damage your kidneys, potentially leading to kidney disease and painful kidney stones.
The addition of sugar, albeit a modest 1 gram per serving, seems unnecessary in what should be a savory herb marinade. Although the ingredients aren't as scandalous as other store bought marinades, it's unnecessary when you can easily whip up a mix of herbs, garlic, lemon, and oil that is going to taste so much better. But if you really must get a store bought one, then go for Tessamae's Organic Lemon Garlic Dressing & Marinade. The ingredients are simple and it only has 65 milligrams of salt per serving.
Great Value Lemon Pepper Marinade
Walmart's Great Value brand offers cheaper alternatives to name-brand products, but their Lemon Pepper Marinade comes with its own price tag: your health. Each tablespoon serving contains 330 milligrams of sodium, joining the long list of store bought marinades that rely heavily on salt for flavor.
Even more concerning is the inclusion of high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) as a sweetener. HFCS is a highly processed form of sugar that's metabolized differently than regular table sugar. Unlike natural sugars or even regular corn syrup, HFCS contains a higher concentration of fructose, which research shows can lead to significant health issues when consumed regularly such as fatty liver disease, diabetes, and obesity.
Add in modified food starch and preservatives like sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate, and you've got a recipe that prioritizes shelf life over your health. These processed ingredients serve no nutritional purpose and only distance this marinade further from what a simple lemon pepper seasoning should be.
There are better options available. Primal Kitchen's Greek Vinaigrette & Marinade offers a healthier alternative; it's made with avocado oil, has no added sugars, and has just 190 milligrams of sodium per serving.
Goya Mojo Criollo
The original mojo sauce came from the Canary Islands and had a base of olive oil, local peppers, garlic, paprika, and cumin or coriander. As people emigrated from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean, they brought their culinary traditions with them, including mojo sauce. In Cuba, the sauce evolved into mojo criollo, focusing on citrus (particularly sour oranges) and garlic, without the added heat of the versions from the Canaries.
Goya's bottled version, however, strays from it's authentic roots. About 2 tablespoons of this marinade contains 540 milligrams of sodium, added preservatives, and the flavor is basically coming from juice from concentrate.
Try making your own Cuban Mojo by infusing a ton of garlic and some oregano in heated oil. Then add sour orange juice (or a mix of orange and lime juice), olive oil and salt to taste. These few simple ingredients create a marinade that's far superior to any bottled version – no added sodium or processed ingredients needed.
Kikkoman Teriyaki
Kikkoman is sweetened with high fructose corn syrup. Unlike traditional teriyaki sauce, which gets its subtle sweetness from mirin (sweet rice wine), this version relies on the highly processed form of sugar instead.
The carbohydrate content is also alarming, with 13.33 grams of net carbs per 100 milliliters serving. This makes it unsuitable for those following low-carb or ketogenic diets, and anyone monitoring their blood sugar levels.
The salt damage? Each tablespoon of Kikkoman Teriyaki sauce has 580 milligrams of sodium — that's a quarter of your recommended daily intake in just one spoonful of sauce. That's going to add up quickly when teriyaki sauce is often used as both a marinade and a finishing sauce.
Consider making your own and swapping out soy sauce with coconut aminos. It's made from fermented coconut palm sap and sea salt and contains just 90 milligrams of sodium per teaspoon — that's less than a third of the 280 milligrams found in traditional soy sauce. The fermentation process creates a complex, umami-rich flavor profile that satisfyingly mimics soy sauce, while the natural sugars in coconut sap add a subtle sweetness that enhances dishes without relying on artificial sweeteners. For those monitoring sodium intake or avoiding soy or gluten, coconut aminos is a good alternative that doesn't compromise on taste.
Kinder's Organic Sweet & Spicy Teriyaki Marinade
Have you heard of the health halo effect? It's when products seem healthier than they are because of marketing. Kinder's Organic Sweet & Spicy Teriyaki Marinade perfectly illustrates this. Despite its organic certification, this marinade still packs 350 milligrams of sodium and 6 grams of sugar per tablespoon. While using organic sugar might sound better than conventional alternatives, your body processes it the same way. Just because something is labeled organic doesn't mean it aligns with your health goals.
Try creating a healthier sweet and spicy teriyaki marinade at home. Start with a base of coconut aminos (or low-sodium soy sauce) and add honey or stevia. For the spicy kick, add fresh grated ginger and a minced clove of garlic, plus chili paste or sriracha to taste. A splash of rice vinegar adds brightness and depth, while a small amount of sesame oil gives a rich, toasted flavor. This homemade version not only slashes the sodium and eliminates processed sugars, but it also introduces beneficial compounds from fresh ingredients like ginger and garlic.
Allegro Tennessee Whiskey Marinade
Adding a splash of whiskey to marinades can create depth and complexity, but Allegro's Tennessee Whiskey Marinade is more imitation than inspiration. It has 470 milligrams of sodium and 6 grams of sugar per tablespoon. We also see processed ingredients like hydrolyzed vegetable protein. These highly processed ingredients stray far from what the marinade should be about, which are the natural caramel and vanilla notes of a good Tennessee whiskey.
If you're looking for a healthier alternative, try Feast Mode's Tennessee Whiskey Dry Rub. It has a lower sodium content with just 82 milligrams per serving and contains natural, simple ingredients. One reviewer gushed: "You must try this! Just sprinkle on salmon and prepare your favorite way. We have tried both the indoor grill and the oven, and it's fantastic both ways." The difference between these two products proves that store-bought marinades don't have to be loaded with sodium and artificial ingredients to deliver great flavor.
Lea & Perrins Traditional Steak Sauce
The story of Lea & Perrins dates back to 1830s England, when two chemists created their now-famous sauce using simple, natural ingredients. Unfortunately, today's version strays far from those humble origins. The modern formula contains 330 milligrams of sodium per tablespoon, along with a mix of processed ingredients, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup, and regular sugar.
Before so many of our foods became so processed, traditional steak sauce would have relied on the umami flavors of natural ingredients like tomatoes, tamarind, vinegar, and various spices. Good quality steak doesn't need to be loaded with sodium, multiple sweeteners, and hard to pronounce preservatives. The original Lea & Perrins creators would likely be surprised to see how their simple recipe has transformed into today's highly processed version.
For store bought alternatives, there are a few options depending on your needs. You could go with Primal Kitchen Organic Steak Sauce, which is keto certified and has no added sugars. If your concern is salt intake then go with Dale's Reduced Sodium Steak Seasoning Sauce which has much lower sodium compared to regular steak sauces.
Blues Hog Raspberry Chipotle Barbecue Sauce
Okay this is going to shock you, in just 2 tablespoons of this Blue Hog's sauce, you are getting 24 grams of sugar. That is like eating two donuts, in one serving of sauce. Some of that sugar content is coming from high fructose corn syrup and not surprisingly we see a high amount of carbs at 26 grams.
A chipotle marinade should be all about the dried smoked jalapeño that gives it it's name. Create your own simple marinade at home by mixing it with something acidic like lime juice, an oil to carry it, some salt and complementary spices if you have any. Here, chef Lior Lev Sercarz talks about what you need to know about chipotle. He explains how the best spices to pair with the chipotle pepper are annatto, cumin, ginger, oregano and tomato powder.
For some store-bought alternatives, go with Skinnygirl's Chipotle Ranch, it's 15 calories per serving and sugar and fat free. Alternatively, try Chosen Food's Chipotle Ranch, it's made with avocado oil and contains clean natural ingredients.
Great Value Asian Sweet Chili Wing Sauce
Great Value's Asian Sweet Chili Wing Sauce packs a whopping 9 grams of sugar per serving. While its sodium content of 270 milligrams is lower than many commercial marinades, the sugar content essentially turns your wings into a dessert.
The ingredient list reads like a chemistry experiment rather than a sauce recipe. Potassium sorbate, sodium metabisulfite, modified food starch, xanthan gum, and calcium disodium EDTA all make an appearance — preservatives and stabilizers that have no place in traditional sweet chili sauce. These additives exist solely to extend shelf life and maintain texture, not to enhance flavor or provide any nutritional value.
This sweet chili chicken lollipops recipe, created by recipe developer Milena Manolova, uses healthier ingredients like yogurt, honey and a smaller amount of sugar blended with fresh chillies and garlic to create its characteristic sweet heat. But Great Value's Asian Sweet Chili Wing Sauce's reliance on excessive sugar and artificial ingredients not only impacts your health but also fails to capture the authentic flavor profile of this classic sauce. When a wing sauce contains more sugar per serving than many candy bars, it's time to reconsider your marinade choices.
Method to the marinades
I examined more than 50 store-bought marinades at major supermarkets, and analyzed the nutrition panels and ingredient lists for potential health concerns. Our evaluation focused on several key factors: sodium content (which often exceeds daily recommended limits), sugar profiles (particularly the presence of high fructose corn syrup), and artificial additives that wouldn't appear in homemade versions.
Beyond just scanning labels, I dove into how these ingredients affect health. Each product was cross-referenced with current peer-reviewed research on processed ingredients and their long-term health impacts. I paid special attention to serving sizes — a crucial detail often overlooked by consumers — and calculated real-world usage amounts based on typical recipe requirements.
I also examined nutritional value beyond the basics, looking for products that might offer beneficial compounds like vitamins, minerals, or fiber. This comprehensive approach helped us identify which store-bought marinades truly deserve their space in your kitchen, and which ones might be better replaced with homemade alternatives.