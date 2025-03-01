Unhealthy Marinades You Should Stop Buying At The Grocery Store

When you hear the words "processed food," a marinade probably isn't what comes to mind. You'd think of a bag of chips or a sweet treat. This is the problem: The marinades we buy at the store can often be an overlooked and sneaky source of excessive sodium, sugar and unnecessary preservatives.

It's not just the high sodium and sugar content that's an issue — it's also how they've been stripped of the beneficial compounds found in fresh ingredients. Traditional marinades made with fresh herbs, citrus, garlic, and quality oils don't just add flavor; they add nutrients to your meal. Many store-bought marinades contain ingredients with artificial alternatives designed for shelf stability rather than health.

After scouring through the ingredients list of the marinades at the most popular grocery stores, I have made some surprising discoveries, I've found marinades that contain the same amount of sugar as a two donuts in just one serving, ones that will give you a third of your recommended daily allowance of salt in a spoonful and others that rely heavily on unpronounceable processed ingredients for their flavor.

In this article, we'll expose the worst offenders and explain why they need to be avoided. We'll also recommend healthier store-bought alternatives and share simple recipes for making your own. Because should we really be sacrificing health and flavor for convenience? Here's a handful of unhealthy store-bought marinades you really should think twice about before buying.