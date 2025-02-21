How Japan Normalized Drinking Mayonnaise From A Straw

In November 2024, Japan took its love affair with mayonnaise to entirely new heights when it introduced a drinkable version of its most beloved condiment. When Lawson, one of the country's popular convenience store chains, unveiled a mayo-style drink packaged in small bottles with straws, the internet went wild. While not exactly pure mayonnaise, this beverage is made with a combination of milk, eggs, and so-called mayo seasoning (we're still not quite sure what's in that) – all of which promise to deliver that familiar mayo flavor profile.

Japan has long been known for its deep love of mayonnaise, and the drink is just the latest twist in the country's obsession with the sauce. Kewpie, Japan's most famous mayo brand, is a household staple, often drizzled over everything from sushi to okonomiyaki (savory pancakes), Japanese potato salad and even mixed into instant ramen to give the broth an extra layer of richness. The drinkable version of mayo takes this obsession a step further, cutting out the middle man and encouraging its fans to drink it straight.

While the idea of sipping mayonnaise from a bottle might seem unappealing to some, it's part of a broader trend in Japan of food innovation at every level, from packaging to ingredients. Even if it's just a playful experiment, the drink is a testament to Japan's creativity and its willingness to explore new ways of experiencing even the most familiar ingredients.