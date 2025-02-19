What Is The Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse Famous For?

If you're a steak lover, or maybe a fan of movies like "The Devil Wears Prada," Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse is a name that is likely familiar, as it's known for its top-tier USDA Prime dry-aged steaks. The restaurant carefully chooses its beef from a small percentage of cattle in the United States, promising a high-quality dining experience. The in-house dry-aging process, lasting at least 28 days, is key to the flavor and tenderness of their steaks. This meticulous process makes the steakhouse a popular spot for steak fans. The restaurant's combination of quality food, traditional atmosphere, and attentive service contributes to its long-standing popularity.

Being ranked as one of the best steakhouses in the U.S., Smith & Wollensky steaks are cooked using high-temperature broilers, which creates a crisp crust while keeping the inside juicy. The restaurant has other notable menu items too, including a seafood tower, a crabmeat salad, and a filet mignon. The Cajun Rib Eye, made with a blend of Cajun spices, is a slightly spicy and peppery option. For those who like classic steakhouse dishes, the Prime Rib is a solid choice.

The restaurant also has a list of drinks that you might want to check out, featuring both classic cocktails and originals. The Horse's Neck, made with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, ginger ale, Angostura bitters, and a lemon peel is one option. Another is the tried-and-true Manhattan, which is made with Gentleman Jack whiskey and Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth. For something different and to feel like a part of New York's entertainment scene, you can order the Maestro of Ceremonies, which is made with Maestro Dobel Tequila, Cointreau, pineapple, and Sprite. They also have high-end wines and a sommelier on hand to assist in your selection.