What Is The Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse Famous For?
If you're a steak lover, or maybe a fan of movies like "The Devil Wears Prada," Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse is a name that is likely familiar, as it's known for its top-tier USDA Prime dry-aged steaks. The restaurant carefully chooses its beef from a small percentage of cattle in the United States, promising a high-quality dining experience. The in-house dry-aging process, lasting at least 28 days, is key to the flavor and tenderness of their steaks. This meticulous process makes the steakhouse a popular spot for steak fans. The restaurant's combination of quality food, traditional atmosphere, and attentive service contributes to its long-standing popularity.
Being ranked as one of the best steakhouses in the U.S., Smith & Wollensky steaks are cooked using high-temperature broilers, which creates a crisp crust while keeping the inside juicy. The restaurant has other notable menu items too, including a seafood tower, a crabmeat salad, and a filet mignon. The Cajun Rib Eye, made with a blend of Cajun spices, is a slightly spicy and peppery option. For those who like classic steakhouse dishes, the Prime Rib is a solid choice.
The restaurant also has a list of drinks that you might want to check out, featuring both classic cocktails and originals. The Horse's Neck, made with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, ginger ale, Angostura bitters, and a lemon peel is one option. Another is the tried-and-true Manhattan, which is made with Gentleman Jack whiskey and Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth. For something different and to feel like a part of New York's entertainment scene, you can order the Maestro of Ceremonies, which is made with Maestro Dobel Tequila, Cointreau, pineapple, and Sprite. They also have high-end wines and a sommelier on hand to assist in your selection.
Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse's New York legacy and international presence
Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse was started in 1977 by Alan Stillman and Ben Benson, opening its first location on East 49th Street in Manhattan. The founders wanted to create the best American fine dining experience possible. The restaurant quickly became popular for its traditional setting, excellent service, and focus on quality. For a fun piece of trivia, the name was picked randomly from a New York City phone book, giving the restaurant a bit of an unusual backstory.
Smith & Wollensky has grown over the years, with locations opening in cities across the United States, like Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Miami Beach, and even internationally in London. Each restaurant provides a different dining experience but keeps the brand's dedication to quality and service. Its lasting appeal is not just about the quality of the steaks, but also the complete experience. The restaurant's atmosphere creates a sense of old-world mixed with modern dining elegance. The attentive service, with servers indicating their experience through stars on their jackets, adds a personal touch and family-type environment.